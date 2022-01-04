ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

No. 10 Michigan State looks to extend streak vs Nebraska

9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago

Nebraska (6-8, 0-3) vs. No. 10 Michigan State (12-2, 3-0)

Jack Breslin Student Events Center, East Lansing, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Michigan State looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Nebraska. In its last eight wins against the Cornhuskers, Michigan State has won by an average of 14 points. Nebraska’s last win in the series came on Jan. 20, 2016, a 72-71 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Michigan State’s Gabe Brown, Marcus Bingham Jr. and Joey Hauser have collectively accounted for 42 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 46 percent of all Spartans points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Alonzo Verge Jr. has directly created 47 percent of all Nebraska field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 29 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Nebraska is 0-5 when its offense scores 69 points or fewer. Michigan State is a perfect 11-0 when it holds opponents to 68 or fewer points.

STREAK STATS: Michigan State has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 81.3 points while giving up 61.5.

DID YOU KNOW: Nebraska has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big Ten teams. The Cornhuskers have averaged 21 free throws per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cornhuskers#Spartans#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
