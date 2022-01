Rolls-Royce revealed the Phantom VIII for the 2018 model year, and as we kick off 2022, it’s about time the brand looks to give it an update. Of course, this will be a mid-cycle update, so the changes won’t be drastic – not that Rolls-Royce generational changes are – but there will be a few notable differences. Expected to launch for the 2023 model year, this prototype and its camo revels that we can expect a new grille and headlights, the latter of which could be the new laser headlights that we’ve been hearing about. A new front and rear fascia could also happen, however, we won’t see any hint of these until later on in 2022.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO