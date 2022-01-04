ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Internet Is Running Out of Water. Here's What That Means

By Derya Ozdemir
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 2 days ago
These few decades heralded a new era in digital information processing, with microchips doubling in speed every two years and miniaturizing equipment that once took up entire rooms. Today, the smartphone you're reading this article on probably outperforms the best technologies of the past, as massive data centers filled with computers holding all kinds of information keep our world turning. These computers, known as servers, provide support for the software, apps, and websites that we use every day.

However, making sure the rows of powerful computers within these data centers don't overheat necessitates millions of gallons of water to be used per day. And the increased usage of data-intensive cloud services (such as Zoom, Netflix, YouTube, and online gaming) has boosted demand for the computing capacity provided by data centers throughout the world.

As a result, additional data centers are being created on a daily basis by Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and others. However, do we have enough water to keep the internet's wheels turning? This video by the YouTube channel The Hated One provides an in-depth look at the problem.

Grand Master Fox
2d ago

The Fox says "Desalination is the next big thing... Worried about rising sea levels? Use wave action to pump saltwater inland for treatment and use the resulting fresh water for agriculture and industry... Cooling towers work by releasing heat through evaporation like giant swamp coolers. The water vapor will create clouds and clouds make rain.Anyone that doesn't think this will work must stfu about climate change being caused by carbon emissions as you don't get to pick and choose where the laws of physics apply. If humans can raise the Earth's average temperature, we can lower it as well." =^.^= ©2022

10
LittleMonster Pants
2d ago

Why are they building these data centers all around ARIZONA.... A PLACE WITH VERY LITTLE WATER!!! Arizona is NOT where these should go! These data centers are mainly automated so they bring few long term jobs to the area. Why Arizona, a place KNOWN FOR NO WATER! Residents are already being told of upcoming water shortages so why build these data centers here???

6
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

