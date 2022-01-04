ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Violence flares at pandemic protests in Germany

SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany have reported sporadic violence at demonstrations against the country’s pandemic restrictions, with one protester in the eastern town of Lichtenstein biting an officer and another attempting to steal a service weapon. Tens of thousands of people in total took to the...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Pope says Italy's plunging birthrate is a 'tragedy'

VATICAN CITY, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Pope Francis bemoaned Italy's plunging birthrate on Sunday, warning that the decline represented a threat to the future of the country. Births in Italy last year hit their lowest level since the unification of the nation in 1861, the national statistics office said this month, with the figure falling for a 12th consecutive year. read more.
RELIGION
Daily Mail

110 British tourists are refused entry at Austrian airport after 'complete shambles' by authorities implementing new Covid travel rules

Dozens of British holidaymakers have been turned away from the Austrian border after falling foul of a last-minute change to Covid travel rules. Some 110 Britons who had arrived at Innsbruck airport, in western Austria, on December 26 were turned away by border guards for failing to comply with the new rules in what was described by one passenger as a 'complete shambles'.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Protest#Ap#Dpa News Agency#The Robert Koch Institute
International Business Times

Germany Vows To 'Defend Itself' As Police Raid Anti-vaxxers

Germany vowed Wednesday to "defend itself" against radicalised anti-vaccination groups after police launched raids in response to death threats against a top politician backing decisive measures to fight the pandemic. Police and special forces staged an operation in Saxony after an anti-vaccine group targeted the region's state premier, who has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Dutch riot police clash with anti-lockdown protesters

Anti-lockdown protesters who defied an order not to assemble for a demonstration in Amsterdam have clashed with riot police armed with batons and shields.Hundreds gathered in a square in the Dutch capital on Sunday to oppose Covid restrictions introduced by the government on 19 December.Police dogs were deployed as a small number of agitators confronted officers in riot gear. It is understood that at least one person was detained.Another person walked through the crowd carrying a “Trump 2024” flag.Coronavirus infection rates have been gradually decreasing for weeks in the Netherlands, which reintroduced lockdown measures in November and tightened them further...
PROTESTS
CBS News

Rare protests in Kazakhstan leave scores injured and topple the former Soviet Republic's longtime leader

Moscow — Unprecedented protests have led to the de-facto resignation of one of the longest serving rulers of a former Soviet Republic. The president of Kazakhstan sacked his entire government and imposed a state of emergency across several regions on Wednesday in an attempt to curb the protests that have engulfed the country. But it was his predecessor, a former president who still held huge influence over the running of the country, whose resignation on Wednesday most clearly illustrated the gravity of the unrest.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Protests
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

New COVID-19 variant discovered in France

PARIS, France (WTVO) — A new COVID-19 variant has been discovered in France. Researchers are calling this one “IHU.” French health officials say they have found 12 people living in southern France infected with the mutation. The cases are linked to travelers who recently visited the African country of Cameroon. The World Health Organization has […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
MyNorthwest.com

EXPLAINER: What’s behind unrest rocking oil-rich Kazakhstan

MOSCOW (AP) — Kazakhstan is experiencing the worst street protests the country has seen since gaining independence three decades ago. The outburst of instability is causing significant concern in Kazakhstan’s two powerful neighbors: Russia and China. The country sells most of its oil exports to China and is a key strategic ally of Moscow.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

UN chief condemns violence against Sudan protesters: Spokesman

New York [US], January 4 (ANI): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the violence against demonstrators in Sudan protesting the military takeover of power and urged security forces to show utmost restraint, Sputnik reported citing UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric statement on Monday (local time). According to the news agency, the Central...
PROTESTS
abc17news.com

In eastern Germany, pastors push for shots despite protests

CHEMNITZ, Germany (AP) — Lutheran pastors across Germany’s Saxony state have used their sermons and opened their churches to promote vaccines as the most efficient way to prevent severe illness and to end the pandemic. Several churches hosted vaccine clinics this month, hoping that offering jabs in a familiar environment and without advance registration might persuade some holdouts. Saxony has the lowest vaccination rate among Germany’s 16 federal states, and one of the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases. It also has seen angry and aggressive anti-vaccine protests in recent weeks. One local pastor who saw few first-time recipients at his church’s recent Sunday clinic wonders if all the arguments have been exchanged and the government should mandate vaccines.
PROTESTS
BBC

Sudan coup: Security forces accused of violence against protesters

Sudan's security forces have been accused of using excessive violence during protests against military rule in the capital Khartoum. A doctors' union allied to the protest movement said 178 demonstrators were injured on Saturday, and has accused security forces of using live bullets. Sudanese authorities, meanwhile, said some 58 police...
PROTESTS
houstonmirror.com

President appeals to protesters amid mass unrest in Kazakhstan

Demonstrations have erupted across the country after government lifted a cap on energy prices. A wave of mass protests has swept across Kazakhstan over a sharp spike in the cost of liquefied petroleum gas after controls were removed. The government has promised a rethink in an attempt to quell the unrest.
PROTESTS
Telegraph

Boxing Day hunts met with protests, with at least one erupting into violence

Boxing Day hunts were met with protests yesterday, with at least one erupting into violence and another bringing in external security. Violence broke out between the dozens of anti-hunt protesters and supporters who attended the Avon Vale hunt in Lacock. Footage from the event shows punches being thrown by apparent...
PROTESTS
milwaukeesun.com

Sudanese Block Streets After Day of Protest Violence

KHARTOUM, SUDAN - Sudanese pro-democracy demonstrators blocked streets on Friday in Khartoum, protesting the violence a day earlier that left five people dead and sparked condemnation from the U.S. and others. Protesters barricaded roads in the east Khartoum district of Burri as well as in nearby Khartoum North using rocks,...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy