Smith won games, touched lives in Lexington;Former UK coach honored with jersey retirement

By Larry Vaught
middlesboronews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTubby Smith not only won a national championship at Kentucky, but he also touched a lot of people in various ways that they have always remembered. “When dropping Erik off at the Wildcat Lodge, I cried like a baby and I didn’t want to leave him. Tubby gave me the biggest...

