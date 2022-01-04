ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Administration to Award $800M More to Support Small-Scale Meatpacking

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis May 20, 2020, photo provided by Smithfield Foods shows some of the measures the company says it has taken to limit the spread of the coronavirus inside its plants. Workers inside its Sioux Falls, South Dakota, pork processing plant wear protective gear and are separated by plastic partitions as they...

The Poultry Site

Weekly global protein digest: pricey chicken, Biden goes after meatpackers, Prop 12

Winston Churchill once mused about “the absurdity of growing a whole chicken to eat the breast or wing.” Now, short supplies and escalating costs of chicken breasts and wings are leading restaurants to add thighs and other dark poultry meat to menus and entrees, the Wall Street Journal reports. Poultry producer Perdue Farms Inc. has seen a 15% increase in boneless thigh sales in 2021 and a 20% increase in ground chicken, which is made of mostly dark meat, the company said. Products like thighs have two advantages for restaurants struggling with the high cost and tight supplies of breasts and tenders: they are cheaper and easier to get, industry officials said. “Chicken thighs are all about flavor,” said Nick Kenner, Just Salad’s chief executive. He said more customers are now choosing the product rather than the New York City-based chain’s chicken breast offerings.
Iowa Ag Secretary Touts Renewable Fuels, Help for Small-Scale Producers

(Radio Iowa) While many of the state’s leaders are crowing over income tax reforms they’ll propose in the legislative session that will open next week, Iowa’s Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says lower taxes would certainly benefit farmers, but that’s far from his only priority. Naig...
KXRM

Colorado Cattleman’s Association reacts to Biden’s latest meat processing ideas; says government should not overreach

COLORADO — The Colorado Cattleman’s Association is reacting to President Joe Biden’s latest meeting at the White House and his ideas on how to boost competition and reduce prices in the meat processing industry. In the meeting, Biden said one of the issues his administration wants to tackle is having better protection from ranchers and […]
State
South Dakota State
Mashed

What Biden's New Meat Production Plan Means For Your Next Grocery Trip

If you're seeing meatless Mondays increasing in popularity recently, it's probably not just because more people are going vegan. A more likely cause may be that consumers nearly have to mortgage their house to pay for a pack of rib eyes. America's meat industry has taken some hard hits since the onset of the pandemic, and consumers' wallets are paying the price. There is hope on the horizon for carnivores, however, as the Biden-Harris Administration has put a plan into action to improve the meat market.
missouriindependent.com

Joe Biden debuts $1 billion meatpacking competition plan

President Joe Biden unveiled plans Monday to allocate $1 billion in federal money to increasing competition in the meatpacking industry. “Without meaningful competition, farmers and ranchers don’t get to choose who they sell to,” Biden said. “Put another way, our farmers and ranchers have to pay whatever these four big companies say they have to pay.”
kiow.com

Grassley Supports Combatting Meatpacking Anticompetitive Practices

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is applauding Biden Administration efforts to combat anticompetitive practices in the meatpacking industry. Up to $800 million in loans and grants will aid small-scale beef, pork and poultry plants while setting up a new hotline for whistleblowers. Grassley says his response to the move is “Hallelujah.”
superhits1027.com

Grassley applauds administration’s meatpacking plan

WASHINGTON — Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is applauding the Biden Administration’s efforts to combat anticompetitive practices in the meatpacking industry. Up to $800 million in loans and grants will aid small-scale beef, pork, and poultry plants while setting up a new hotline for whistleblowers. Grassley, a Republican, says his response to the move is “Hallelujah.”
Brent Johnson
Merrick Garland
Tom Vilsack
Mashed

How The Biden Administration Plans To Break Up The US Meat Monopoly

Have you ever played Monopoly and faced traveling down the final row towards "Go" when all the green and blue properties in that row are owned by one person (usually your meanie sibling)? That's usually the end of the game. When control of something, (in the case of the iconic board game, it's property; in real life, it's often the means of production), falls into the hands of a single entity, it's pretty much game over. According to Economic Times, a monopoly occurs when a single seller becomes the market controller and price maker.
kiwaradio.com

Senator Ernst Happy To See Administration Moving On Meatpacking Industry

Statewide Iowa — Iowa Senator, Joni Ernst, says she is happy to see the Biden Administration take action to combat anticompetitive practices in the meatpacking industry. Ernst, a Republican from Red Oak, is hoping this leads to some good results. Ernst supports Senator Chuck Grassley’s cattle price bill. She...
Washington Times

Meat industry knocks Biden plan for federal spending to spur competition, lower beef prices

President Biden’s proposal to lower consumer beef prices misses the mark on why costs have increased, the country’s largest meat industry trade group said Monday. Sarah Little, a spokeswoman for the North American Meat Institute, said labor shortages and shutdowns of meat production facilities because of COVID-19 are the real culprits — not monopolies and price-fixing as Mr. Biden contends.
Fortune

Biden’s new plan to fight inflation: take on Big Meat

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. President Joe Biden will announce plans Monday to combat the market power of the giant conglomerates that dominate meat and poultry processing, ratcheting up a months-long campaign that has blamed anti-competitive practices in the industry for contributing to surging food inflation.
spectrumnews1.com

Biden administration orders 10 million more courses of Pfizer COVID pill

The Biden administration has ordered an additional 10 million doses of Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid, the company announced Tuesday, doubling the federal government's initial order to 20 million. "We may need even more. That's the estimate we need right now," President Joe Biden said Tuesday, confirming the new order.
CNBC

As prices soar, Biden aims to help independent meatpackers compete with industry giants

President Joe Biden met virtually with family farmers and ranchers to highlight his administration's ongoing effort to blame consolidation within the meatpacking industry for soaring meat prices. Four dominant companies control as much as 85% of the nationwide meatpacking business, and the Biden administration has blamed them in part for...
US News and World Report

Biden Unveils Plan to Boost Competition in U.S. Meat Industry

(Reuters) -The United States will issue new rules and $1 billion in funding this year to support independent meat processors and ranchers as part of a plan to address a lack of “meaningful competition” in the meat sector, President Joe Biden said on Monday. The initiative comes amid...
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Launches Plan to Fight Meatpacker Giants on Inflation

President Joe Biden promised to “fight for fairer prices” for farmers and consumers Monday as he announced plans to combat the market power of the giant conglomerates that dominate meat and poultry processing. “Capitalism without competition isn’t capitalism, it’s exploitation,” Biden said. “That’s what we’re seeing in meat...
