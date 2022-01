Growth in the UK’s construction sector continued in December but slowed to its lowest since September as some firms said rising Covid-19 cases and new restrictions “held back” the sector’s recovery.The closely followed IHS Markit CIPS UK Construction purchasing managers’ index hit a reading 54.3 for last month, down from 55.5 in November.Any reading above 50 is seen as growth.A consensus of analysts had forecast a reading of 54 for the month.The slowdown came as the Government launched new Plan B restrictions telling people to work from home where possible following a surge in coronavirus cases driven by the spread...

CONSTRUCTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO