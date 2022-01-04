India court dismisses Future’s plea to declare arbitration with Amazon illegal

Delhi police on Thursday arrested a 20-year-old student named Niraj Bishnoi and named him as the main conspirator behind the online application Bulli Bai that put hundreds of Indian Muslim women up for an online “auction”.The arrest comes days after Mumbai police took three others into custody in connection with the case.What is the Bulli Bai app?On New Year’s Day, hundreds of Muslim women in India including journalists, social workers, and other prominent personalities found their images and derogatory content about them on a new app called “Bulli Bai”.The app, created on hosting platform Github, offered an online “auction”...

