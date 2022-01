Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin shares some of the biggest predictions he made in the last decade, including those that were wrong, and how much he has learned. The start of a new year provides an opportunity to reflect on the past and move forward with intention and purpose. And while other crypto personalities started 2022 with bullish predictions, Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin chose to travel back in time, revisiting some of the things he predicted over the last ten years. He also shared what he learned and what he thinks about the subjects today.

