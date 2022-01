The Elden Ring's graphics team felt more pressure on itself following the release of the Demon's Souls PlayStation 5 remake, From Software's Hidetaka Miyazaki revealed. Speaking with Edge Magazine, as transcribed by VGC, From Software's president confirmed that the graphics team felt extra pressure, and more of it than any other member of the staff, following the release of the remake developed by Bluepoint Games. While not being a top priority for the developer, like for past games, the Elden Ring's graphics team has worked extremely hard nonetheless, introducing new features to create the best-looking games from the developer to date.

