Man shot and killed Monday afternoon in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man in his 50s was shot and killed Monday in south St. Louis.

The shooting happened at about 4 p.m. on South Jefferson Avenue at Gravois Avenue. Police said the victim was shot several times.

The victim’s identity is unknown at this time. It is also unknown if anyone is in custody related to this incident.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

