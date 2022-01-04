ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Man shot and killed Monday afternoon in south St. Louis

By Monica Ryan
 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS – A man in his 50s was shot and killed Monday in south St. Louis.

The shooting happened at about 4 p.m. on South Jefferson Avenue at Gravois Avenue. Police said the victim was shot several times.

The victim's identity is unknown at this time. It is also unknown if anyone is in custody related to this incident.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

R. Nelson
2d ago

Anyone notice the location of these murders ? The New Year is off to a good start. And yet some people can't understand why nobody wants to live in Saint Louis or the reason for "white flight". NOBODY wants to live around this filth, time, and violence or raise their kids with a culture that seems to sow violence and unrest, no matter what city or country they live.

