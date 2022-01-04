ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Quiz! Can you name the clubs with these Premier League records?

By Mark White
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Mark White...

Tribal Football

Man City manager Guardiola, Burnley boss Dyche to miss FA Cup ties

Burnley boss Sean Dyche and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will miss their clubs' FA Cup third-round ties after testing positive for Covid-19. City assistant Juanma Lillo has also contracted the virus. Guardiola and Lillo are among 21 people at City isolating before the cup tie at Swindon Town on...
Mohamed Salah and Sam Kerr shortlisted for The Best FIFA player awards

England-based stars Mohamed Salah and Sam Kerr have been shortlisted for The Best FIFA Men’s and Women’s Player awards respectively. Liverpool’s Egyptian forward Salah is currently with his national team preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations but has been nominated after a blistering start to the season at club level.
Aston Villa agree loan move for Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho will join Aston Villa from Barcelona on loan for the rest of the season.Villa have the option to buy the Brazil international who is now expected to travel to Birmingham to complete the formalities of his move.The midfielder will link up with Villa boss Steven Gerrard who he played with at Liverpool.Welcome, Philippe Coutinho! 🙌Aston Villa and FC Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park. 🇧🇷— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 7, 2022A statement read: “Aston Villa and Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to...
Africa Cup of Nations quiz: Can you name all the winners?

The delayed 2021 Africa Cup of Nations gets under way on 9 January with 24 countries looking to get their hands on the trophy. Africa's football showpiece, usually held every two years, was scheduled to be played in 2021 but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Fourteen teams have...
Quiz! Can You Name Every Open Champion Of The 20th Century?

In this quiz we look further back at golf’s most historic championship. You may have had a go at naming the Open winners of the 21st Century. Here, we’ll give you a little more time, 20 minutes in fact, to try and name every Open champion of the 20th century. To help out we’ve given their nationality… Some should be pretty obvious, others a little less so. Good luck.
January transfer window targets for Premier League clubs

The January transfer window may lack some of the major signings the summer provides. Clubs make acquisitions to shore up loose ends that exist from the first half of the season. There are a number of reasons these gaps in positions could exist. For one, executive boards could avoid spending...
Liverpool vs Shrewsbury confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup fixture today

Liverpool host Shrewsbury Town in the third round of the FA Cup this afternoon with the Premier League club in the midst of a severe Covid-19 outbreak. The Reds saw the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal postponed this week after further positive cases left Liverpool unable to field a team for Thursday’s fixture. FA Cup fourth round draw LIVEThe club’s training ground only reopened on Friday ahead of this weekend’s match, with assistant manager Peter Krawietz expected to take charge after Jurgen Klopp and Pep Lijnders both recorded suspected positive tests. Liverpool could rely on...
Ainsley Maitland-Niles joins Roma on loan from Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles has joined Serie A club Roma on loan until the end of the season. Maitland-Niles has started only two Premier League games for the Gunners this season, making eight top-flight appearances in total, and the club announced his move on their official website.
Antonio Conte urges Tottenham to match his ambition if he is to stay long-term

Antonio Conte says Tottenham have to match his ambition if he is going to be a long-term success at the club, but has no concerns about the short length of his contract. The Italian, who took over from Nuno Espirito Santo in November and only has 18 months on his deal, has already made it clear how far he thinks Spurs are from challenging for top honours.
Mikel Arteta expects cup tie with Forest to proceed despite being ‘really short’

Mikel Arteta has revealed Arsenal are “really short” on numbers ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup tie with Nottingham Forest but insisted the third-round clash will go ahead. Covid-19 continues to impact clubs up and down the country with the Gunners no different after seeing numerous members of their squad contract the virus in recent weeks while their manager has only just recovered from coronavirus having missed last weekend’s defeat to Manchester City.
Harry Wilson nets extra-time winner for Fulham at Ashton Gate

Substitute Harry Wilson struck in extra-time to give Fulham a 1-0 FA Cup third-round win at fellow Championship club Bristol City. The midfielder’s inswinging cross from the right in the 105th minute was missed by attackers and defenders alike and crept inside goalkeeper Max O’Leary’s far post.
