New restaurants; lunar eclipse schedule; Farm Show parking: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

This is the ninth in a series of weekly stories that profile Pennsylvania wineries. What does a classic Pennsylvania winery look like?. Try Manatawny Creek Winery in Douglassville, Berks County. It’s a producer that grows its own grapes, which is becoming rarer, thanks in part to changing business models and also to the spotted lanternfly. One of those vineyards is 30 years old, and another has topped 20 years in age, so the vines are mature, adding to the quality. Family-owned, the business was started by Mary and Darv Levengood, the latter a former chemical engineer and home winemaker. Their daughter Joanne left her job as an environmental engineer in 1994 and moved to California to study winemaking at the University of California at Davis, then worked at several wineries before returning to the family farm in 1997 to start the winery and make the wine.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO