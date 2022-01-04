ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

New restaurants; lunar eclipse schedule; Farm Show parking: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

By Janet Pickel
 2 days ago
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. High: 40; Low: 29. Mostly sunny. Voting maps: New district maps are being finalized for both the Pa. Senate and House. How will they affect your neighborhood? Our interactive map can show you. Higher costs: Prices for essentials such...

www.pennlive.com

Pa. Farm Show unveils the 2022 butter sculpture: Take a look

Overture. Cue the lights. The 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show has unveiled its latest butter sculpture. Carved from a half-ton of butter, this year’s sculpture highlights this year’s theme of “Harvesting More.” Sponsored by the American Dairy Association North East (ADANE), it features urban and rural agriculturalists coming together by toasting glasses of milk.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
A family farm that makes wine and beer? Central Pa. producer keeps adding more reasons to visit

This is the ninth in a series of weekly stories that profile Pennsylvania wineries. What does a classic Pennsylvania winery look like?. Try Manatawny Creek Winery in Douglassville, Berks County. It’s a producer that grows its own grapes, which is becoming rarer, thanks in part to changing business models and also to the spotted lanternfly. One of those vineyards is 30 years old, and another has topped 20 years in age, so the vines are mature, adding to the quality. Family-owned, the business was started by Mary and Darv Levengood, the latter a former chemical engineer and home winemaker. Their daughter Joanne left her job as an environmental engineer in 1994 and moved to California to study winemaking at the University of California at Davis, then worked at several wineries before returning to the family farm in 1997 to start the winery and make the wine.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Ben Roethlisberger
Ax throwing venue opens in Cumberland County

Darts have been taken to a whole new level. Now they’re throwing axes instead. Hops & Hatchets, an axe throwing venue has opened at the Windsor Park shopping center, 5202 Simpson Ferry Road, Suite 104 in Lower Allen Township. The ax throwing venue has nine lanes and costs $25...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennDOT declares readiness for first (finally) snowstorm of the season in south central Pa.

State Transportation Department officials say they feel pretty good about their level of readiness for Friday’s snowstorm in south central Pennsylvania, even if they continue to battle what have become perennial winter staffing shortages. Fritzi Schreffler, spokeswoman for PennDOT’s District 8 maintenance district, told PennLive the confidence is due...
HARRISBURG, PA
Vehicle restrictions going into effect on sections of I-83, I-78 as snow begins to fall: PennDOT

UPDATE: Speed restrictions put into place on major roads across parts of central Pa.: PennDOT. In response to the winter storm forecasted for the eight-county south-central Pennsylvania region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has implemented a vehicle restriction on Interstate 83. A vehicle restriction on Interstate 78 is planned for later Thursday night, according to a press release, which continued:
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Man left puppy in central Pa. hotel room without food, water: police

A 50-year-old man is facing animal cruelty charges after he left a puppy locked in a Hershey hotel room for 14 hours without food or water, police said. William J. Minnick, of Marietta, Lancaster County, checked into the Hershey Travel Lodge Dec. 29 with his approximately 8-week-old puppy, despite management’s warnings that pets weren’t allowed, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Derry Township police.
HERSHEY, PA
Pa. COVID-19 hospitalizations shatter all-time high, with hospitals turning to military help and other tactics

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Pennsylvania rose to 6,446 on Thursday, surpassing the previous high of 6,346 last winter. York-based WellSpan Health is getting help from a 20-member federal team that includes nurses, doctors and respiratory therapists. It’s also operating 191 “flex beds” to expand capacity as well as a “hospital at...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
2 tickets win $632 million Powerball jackpot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California were winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million, officials said. The Wisconsin Lottery didn’t immediately announce where the winning ticket in its state was sold. The winning ticket in California was sold at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Sacramento, the California Lottery said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Huge beachfront indoor waterpark coming to Atlantic City

A new non-casino attraction will be coming to Atlantic City adding to the family-friendly entertainment options that will complement Lucky Snake Arcade and Sports Bar. Philadelphia developer Bart Blatstein, CEO of Tower Investments, Inc. and owner of Showboat Atlantic City announced through a press release that a groundbreaking will be held on Jan. 12 for ISLAND Waterpark and will be the largest beachfront indoor waterpark in the world.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

