The Hampden Township Board of Commissioners held their biennial reorganization meeting Monday evening and elected Nate Silcox as its new president. In addition, the township announced Wednesday that it will accept sealed bids through 1:30 p.m. Jan. 24 for the purchase of its former municipal building at 230 S. Sporting Hill Road. Unless all bids are rejected, the highest responsible bid may be selected at the next meeting of the commissioners Jan. 27.

HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO