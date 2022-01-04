ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

34-year-old Valdemar Ajpop and 28-year-old Richard Nunez Sioson died after a crash last week (Bakersfield, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14pKiD_0dcH7O4H00
34-year-old Valdemar Ajpop and 28-year-old Richard Nunez Sioson died after a crash last week (Bakersfield, CA)Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 34-year-old Valdemar Ajpop, of Frazier Park, and 28-year-old Richard Nunez Sioson, of San Diego, as the two victims who died after a traffic accident last Tuesday in Bakersfield that also caused injuries to four others, including several young children.

34-year-old Valdemar Ajpop was killed in the crash on Dec. 28, 2021. As per the initial information, a man driving an Acura northbound along Wheeler Ridge Road in the area of Valpredo Avenue, went into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason and crashed head-on into a 2008 Honda carrying Ajpop [...]

Read More >>

January 4, 2022

Browse through Today’s California Accident News.

Comments / 0

Related
Nationwide Report

Isael Solano, Ambrosio Ibanezhernandez and Fernando Luis Ibanezhernandez injured in a crash (Quincy, WA)

On Tuesday, 42-year-old Isael Solano, 20-year-old Ambrosio Ibanezhernandez and 24-year-old Fernando Luis Ibanezhernandez suffered injuries following a head-on crash on Highway 281. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle accident took place at about 6 a.m. on Highway 281. The early reports showed that Ambrosio Ibanezhernandez and his passenger Fernando...
QUINCY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Bakersfield, CA
Accidents
City
Frazier Park, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

Officials identified 47-year-old Aaron Cooper who died after a pedestrian crash in Whatcom County (Whatcom County, WA)

Authorities identified 47-year-old Aaron Cooper as the victim who lost his life after getting hit by a Whatcom County Public Works snowplow Tuesday night on SR-9. The fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place shortly after 6 p.m. in the northbound lanes on State Route 9 just south of Deming, located east of Bellingham. According to the investigation reports, Aaron Cooper was walking along the small shoulder, wearing dark clothing with his back to traffic when he was struck.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nunez#Traffic Accident#Acura#California Accident News
Nationwide Report

1 person injured after a motorcycle accident in Castaic (Castaic, CA)

1 person injured after a motorcycle accident in Castaic (Castaic, CA)Nationwide Report. One person was injured following a traffic accident Wednesday in the Castaic area. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area at The Old Road and Hillcrest Parkway in Castaic after getting reports of a motorcycle crash at about 4:56 p.m. [...]
CASTAIC, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy