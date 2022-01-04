STOP eating these: Worst lunches for diabetes control

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

When you have diabetes mellitus you may find yourself eating lunch outside with not so many good choices.

Sometimes avoiding bad foods will help you choose good foods for diabetes control.

In this video, I will go over the worst diabetic lunch ideas you can have when you are trying to control blood sugar levels. Here are the worst lunches for diabetics type 2 presented by SugarMD.

This video will give you diabetes control tips to better manage your diabetic diet. It will help choose the right foods for type 1 diabetes as well as type 2 diabetes! Nutrition and Meals for Diabetics explained!

This is not professional advice, please seek out a professional if you need help.

This video is created for educational purposes and awareness around different topics. Video may or may not be able to go fully in-depth in such a limited time.

If you care about diabetes, please read studies about diet that could improve health in people with diabetes, and exercise that could help reduce type 2 diabetes risk.

Source: SugarMD