ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

STOP eating these: Worst lunches for diabetes control

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10rBfk_0dcH6kFw00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

When you have diabetes mellitus you may find yourself eating lunch outside with not so many good choices.

Sometimes avoiding bad foods will help you choose good foods for diabetes control.

In this video, I will go over the worst diabetic lunch ideas you can have when you are trying to control blood sugar levels. Here are the worst lunches for diabetics type 2 presented by SugarMD.

This video will give you diabetes control tips to better manage your diabetic diet. It will help choose the right foods for type 1 diabetes as well as type 2 diabetes! Nutrition and Meals for Diabetics explained!

This is not professional advice, please seek out a professional if you need help.

This video is created for educational purposes and awareness around different topics. Video may or may not be able to go fully in-depth in such a limited time.

If you care about diabetes, please read studies about diet that could improve health in people with diabetes, and exercise that could help reduce type 2 diabetes risk.

Source: SugarMD

Comments / 0

Related
Woman's World

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diabetes Care#Diabetes Mellitus#Type 2 Diabetes
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
sixtyandme.com

5 Foods That Naturally Lower Cholesterol for Women Over 60

For millions of Americans, taking statins – medications like Lipitor and Crestor – to lower cholesterol has become the norm. However, these drugs, while they work, can come with significant side effects. Although most people tolerate the medications just fine, statins can cause body achiness, brain fog, liver...
NUTRITION
FIRST For Women

Never Feed Your Dog These Foods, No Matter How Much They Beg

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner, there’s one constant at all my meals: My dog giving me the cutest, saddest puppy dog eyes, begging for a bite. No matter what I’m eating, he wants some! I admit, I do tend to sneak him a taste more often than not, but I’m meticulous about always making sure it’s a safe food for him to eat. Now that it’s almost Christmas, I know he’s going to want to try all the delicious-smelling holiday treats we’re making — and I’m guessing your dog will feel the same way.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
WTRF

Betty White says avoiding these foods can help with longevity

Betty White turns 100 on January 17, and she has an unusual diet habit, say reports. She doesn’t eat anything green, and she says this has helped her lead a long, healthy life according to reports. White describes herself as an optimist and is grateful for her good health,...
DIETS
asapland.com

What is the Best Treatment for High Blood Pressure?

What is the Best Treatment for High Blood Pressure?. The best treatment for high blood pressure is to take daily medication, eat a healthy diet that includes lots of fruits and vegetables, avoid salt, limit alcohol intake, exercise regularly. Some people may benefit from weight loss if they are overweight or obese.
WEIGHT LOSS
spring.org.uk

The Common Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

A glass or two each day can help to boost weight loss by 100 percent. Drinking milk can help increase weight loss, multiple studies find. A glass or two of milk each day could increase weight loss by 100 percent, one study has found. Milk can double fat loss in...
DIETS
Real Simple

Bad News: These 8 Foods Are Among the Worst for High Cholesterol

When the doctor shares the news that you have high cholesterol, they'll often advise you to undergo a diet overhaul. You may have heard conflicting advice from friends, family, and health professionals over the years about the worst foods for high cholesterol, and it can get a little confusing. So we asked registered dietitians to explain what it means to have high cholesterol, how diet plays a role, and the worst foods for high cholesterol.
HEALTH
shefinds

Dietitians Agree: The One Food You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Weight Loss

Healthy eating boils down to so much more than the first meal of your day, but that’s not to say a balanced breakfast isn’t a key piece in promoting sustainable weight loss with ease. Kickstarting your morning with a meal that will not only keep you full but also fuel your muscles and boost your metabolism will allow for significant changes to develop in your body over time.
DIETS
thekatynews.com

Best vitamins for the immune system

We all want one thing, and that is a healthy immune system. However, do you understand the importance of your diet when it comes to a healthy immune system? We have stopped consuming fresh fruits and vegetables, which is the main reason behind our weak immune systems. In recent years,...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers have...
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

107K+
Followers
7K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy