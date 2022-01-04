How not to die from heart disease

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Heart disease is an umbrella term for range of conditions that affect your heart.

Diseases under the heart disease umbrella include blood vessel diseases, such as coronary artery disease; heart rhythm problems (arrhythmias); and heart defects you’re born with (congenital heart defects), among others.

Keeping your heart healthy, whatever your age, is the most important thing you can do to help prevent and manage heart disease.

This video shows you that lifestyle approaches aren’t just safer and cheaper. They can work better, because you’re treating the actual cause of the disease.

Please note that the video is not professional advice, please seek out a professional if you need help.

This video is created for educational purposes and awareness around different topics. Video may or may not be able to go fully in-depth in such a limited time.

Source: NutritionFacts.org