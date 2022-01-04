ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

These 2 things could offer some “stronger than basic” protection to Omicron

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1324ej_0dcH6PfZ00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a new study from the National Institutes for Food and Drug Control in China, researchers found that people previously infected with COVID, and those vaccinated, will have some, “stronger than basic” defense against the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

They found it “exceeds” all other variants in its potential capability to evade the protection gained from previous infection or vaccination.

The findings also suggest that although a third-dose enhancement strategy can strongly boost immunity, the protection from Omicron may be compromised—but more research is needed to better understand this.

In the study, the team found a large number of mutations of the Omicron variant did cause big changes in neutralization sensitivity against people who had already had COVID.

However, the average ED50 (protection level) against Omicron is still higher than the baseline, which indicated there is still some protection effect that can be observed.

The team says that because the antibody protection—in the form of previous infection or vaccination—decreases gradually over a period of six months, Omicron may be able to escape immunity even better.

Plus, they predict that whilst a third-dose enhancement strategy can strongly boost immunity, the protection from Omicron may be compromised.

In the study, the team looked at 28 serum samples from patients recovering from the original strain of SARS-CoV-2.

They tested these against in-vitro Omicron samples, as well as four other strains marked ‘of concern’ by the World Health Organization (such as Delta), and two variants marked as ‘of interest’.

This study verifies the enhanced immune escape of the Omicron variant, which sounds the alarm to the world and has important implications for public health planning and the development of matching strategies.

If you care about COVID, please read studies about drug that treats gout could also battle COVID-19 and findings of diabetes and high blood pressure can increase brain damage in COVID-19.

For more information about COVID and your health, please see recent studies about the potential cause of COVID-19 ‘long-haulers’ and results showing that COVID-19 vaccine booster dose can reduce infection in those 60 and older.

The study is published in Emerging Microbes & Infection. One author of the study is Youchun Wang.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 1

Related
Knowridge Science Report

These people can fight COVID-19 much better than others

In a new study from the University of California Los Angeles, researchers found people who’ve had a COVID-19 infection and received a vaccine have high-quality antibodies that act against spike variants—and more effectively than either group alone. The pandemic continues to propagate, in part, because as the coronavirus...
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find why omicron is spreading so rapidly

The omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 represents a step-change in the COVID-19 pandemic with record numbers of new daily infections being reported around the globe. However, quite why omicron is spreading so rapidly remains unknown. In a new study from the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research, researchers found fundamental...
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Could Halve COVID Risk

More evidence that this vitamin protects people against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. A study on nearly half a million people in the UK found that UVB radiation strongly protects people against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation is the key for the production of...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid
The Atlantic

Don’t Be Surprised When You Get Omicron

My breakthrough infection started with a scratchy throat just a few days before Thanksgiving. Because I’m vaccinated, and had just tested negative for COVID-19 two days earlier, I initially brushed off the symptoms as merely a cold. Just to be sure, I got checked again a few days later. Positive. The result felt like a betrayal after 18 months of reporting on the pandemic. And as I walked home from the testing center, I realized that I had no clue what to do next.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

This COVID-19 symptom might mean you have the omicron variant

Several people infected with the omicron variant of the coronavirus have one symptom in common — a scratchy throat. Per The Hill, several reports from the U.K. suggest that people infected with omicron said they had scratchy throats. This is different from people infected with the previous variants, who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
The Atlantic

How Long Does Omicron Take to Make You Sick?

It certainly might not seem like it given the pandemic mayhem we’ve had, but the original form of SARS-CoV-2 was a bit of a slowpoke. After infiltrating our bodies, the virus would typically brew for about five or six days before symptoms kicked in. In the many months since that now-defunct version of the virus emerged, new variants have arrived to speed the timeline up. Estimates for this exposure-to-symptom gap, called the incubation period, clocked in at about five days for Alpha and four days for Delta. Now word has it that the newest kid on the pandemic block, Omicron, may have ratcheted it down to as little as three.
SCIENCE
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Salon

The double-vaccinated are barely protected from omicron — but those with boosters are in good shape

Since the omicron variant was first discovered in the United States last month, many scientists have been fearful that the variants' many unique mutations compared to its peer variants (including delta) might make omicron more adept at evading existing vaccines. A new study validates those worries, but also provides a splash of hope for those who have received their booster shots.
PHARMACEUTICALS
natureworldnews.com

Mysterious 'Brain Tsunamis' Occuring Moments Before Death Observed in Humans

In a minute, an average of 100 people die somewhere in the world. Scientists say the time near this inevitable demise could be powered by something "amazing and mysterious" taking place in someone's head. For years, scientists have been studying the brain processes of a human when it dies, and...
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Skunk Smell: Study Reveals Origin of Marijuana's Distinctive Aroma

A study conducted by scientists in the United States revealed the reason behind the characteristic smell of marijuana, often compared to that of skunk urine. You don't have to be a smoker to recognize the special aroma that cannabis has: on the street or at a party; our sense of smell is heightened upon its scent.
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

2022 Brings A New Pandemic? What Is Flurona?

When we thought that things could not get any worse, well it seems that 2022 brings a surprise. Are we talking g about a new pandemic? Check out the latest reports in order to find out. What is Flurona?. More publications are addressing a new nightmare that will be keeping...
WORLD
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

107K+
Followers
7K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy