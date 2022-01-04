ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Governor’s Legislative List Now Out

wuzr.com
 2 days ago

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb proposed a tax cut for some businesses Monday that is decidedly less ambitious than what...

www.wuzr.com

Comments / 0

Related
floridapolitics.com

Proposed legislation would compel Governor to move faster on legislative vacancies

The Governor would have to call an election within 180 days of a legislative vacancy. The Governor’s power to set special election dates would get clipped according to a bill proposed Thursday from lawmakers spurred to action after an unprecedented delay in getting current vacancies filled. Since U.S. Rep....
POLITICS
wuzr.com

Vaccine Showdown Set Between Legislature, Governor

Indiana once again appears headed for a showdown over vaccine requirements. Republican lawmakers began the new session Tuesday by fast-tracking their proposal to ban mandates in the state. House Speaker Todd Huston said they plan to take the first vote on the proposal today and could pass it next week.
INDIANA STATE
wamc.org

Vermont Legislative leaders discuss session priorities and respond to Governor’s State of the State speech

Vermont Governor Phil Scott gave his State of the State address on Wednesday, focused on workforce development and how it is intertwined with other issues the state faces. Democratic leaders of the Vermont House and Senate say they agree with much of what the Republican outlined, but there are a number of other issues that must be addressed during the legislative session.
VERMONT STATE
The Stranger

A Big List of Bills to Track During Washington's 2022 Legislative Session

On Monday, Washington state lawmakers will return to Olympia for 60 days of good old-fashioned consensus-building, supplemental-budget passing, and legislative backstabbing. Though some were looking forward to meeting in person this year, the Omicron surge prompted the Legislature's operations committee to start off the session in a hybrid fashion, with all meetings happening remotely and with limited in-person floor action. Leadership will review the situation every two weeks "with the hope we can bring more people onto the floor," Democratic House Speaker Laurie Jinkins said during a press conference this morning. But, until then, we're mostly doin' it online, people.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Reuters

Virginia's governor-elect taps Trump EPA chief for key role

WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Virginia's Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday announced he will appoint former President Donald Trump's Environmental Protection Agency administrator to become the state's top environmental regulator. Youngkin, a Republican who won in an upset against a Democratic challenger in November, announced he has chosen Andrew Wheeler...
POLITICS
wuzr.com

Senate Republicans Setting 2022 Legislative Priorities

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray announced Tuesday the Senate Republican Caucus’s legislative priorities for the 2022 session. Priorities include ensuring more Hoosiers are eligible for Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund, prevent schools that had quarantined students from experiencing unforeseen funding cuts, and responsibly end Indiana’s state of emergency without affecting our most vulnerable Hoosiers.
INDIANA STATE
wuzr.com

Messmer: Legislative Work Leads to Business-Friendly Environment

As 2022 begins, Indiana’s tax climate is tops in the Midwest — according to a report from the Tax Foundation. The non-profit group also scores Indiana with the ninth-best tax environment in the nation. Jasper Republican State Senator Mark Messmer is the Senate Republican leader. Messmer says a...
INDIANA STATE
kxnet.com

Marijuana debate on the table again in South Dakota legislative session

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The debate on marijuana will be on the table again as state lawmakers gather for the 2022 legislative session in South Dakota this month. So far, more than two dozen of 38 posted proposed bills for the session deal with medical and recreational marijuana. It’s the second session for legislators since South Dakota voters approved both medical and recreational marijuana in the 2020 election.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Holcomb
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Gov. Tate Reeves still holds some cards in medical marijuana showdown

An early fight between the legislative leadership and Gov. Tate Reeves could be brewing if he vetoes a medical marijuana bill as he said he would do if it does not meet his specifications. Many anticipate passing a medical marijuana bill will be one of the first priorities of the...
HEALTH
warricknews.com

WATCH NOW: Holcomb legislative agenda seeks to maintain Indiana's momentum

Gov. Eric Holcomb is well aware Hoosier Republicans have practically unlimited power, and nearly unlimited resources, heading into Tuesday's first daily meeting of the 2022 Indiana General Assembly. But the Republican chief executive is preaching caution to the state's occasionally unruly legislative congregation — urging them to follow through on...
INDIANA STATE
WLBT

Governor and Lt. Governor detail legislative priorities ahead of 2022 session

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Lawmakers will return to the State Capitol Tuesday. The 2022 legislative session is slated to begin at noon. Medical marijuana will finally have its time in front of lawmakers, likely at the start of the session after all the rally cries and protests through the second half of last year. But the Governor isn’t ready to sign it yet.
POLITICS
Shore News Network

Analysis: The Top Governor’s Races To Watch In 2022

Democrats four years ago rode a blue wave to governors’ mansions across the country, flipping Republican-held seats in the Midwest, Northeast and West alike. Now, however, many of those governors face Republican challengers amid a political environment that looks potentially promising for the GOP, meaning that contentious races may lie ahead in some of the nation’s most pivotal battleground states. Republicans have already had two strong showings in states that lean Democratic, flipping the governor’s seat in Virginia and coming surprisingly close in New Jersey, a state that voted for President Joe Biden by 16 points in 2020.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Governor#Political Party#Republicans#School Board#Statehouse
wxxv25.com

Governor Reeves urges lawmakers to make changes to medical marijuana bill

Medical or recreational? That’s the question Governor Tate Reeves is asking as Mississippians who voted to legalize medical marijuana anxiously wait for it to happen. In a Facebook post this week, the governor says he is willing to sign a bill that is ‘truly medical marijuana,’ but not the one that sits before him now.
HEALTH
capecod.com

Downing Drops Out of Massachusetts Governor’s Race

With Republican Governor Charlie Baker announcing this month that he does not plan to run for a third term, the race is wide open. The Democrats who remain in the race include Harvard professor Danielle Allen and state Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz. On the Republican side, former state Representative Geoff Diehl has formally announced his candidacy.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wbaa.org

Holcomb at odds with lawmakers over COVID-19 vaccine mandate ban

Listen to the broadcast version of this story. Gov. Eric Holcomb remains opposed to banning private companies from enforcing their own COVID-19 vaccine mandates. And the governor has held firm in his view on any government mandate surrounding the vaccine. Holcomb’s position puts him in opposition to the Biden administration’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines

Comments / 0

Community Policy