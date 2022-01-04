Governor’s Legislative List Now Out

On Monday, Washington state lawmakers will return to Olympia for 60 days of good old-fashioned consensus-building, supplemental-budget passing, and legislative backstabbing. Though some were looking forward to meeting in person this year, the Omicron surge prompted the Legislature's operations committee to start off the session in a hybrid fashion, with all meetings happening remotely and with limited in-person floor action. Leadership will review the situation every two weeks "with the hope we can bring more people onto the floor," Democratic House Speaker Laurie Jinkins said during a press conference this morning. But, until then, we're mostly doin' it online, people.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO