8 foot long shelf with a little twist

I spent a couple of weekends making the knockoff West Elm Doll Houses using these free plans, as Christmas gifts for my 3 year old honorary nieces. The plans made building the doll houses quite easy! I opted to add trim pieces on the door and window openings, which saved me some headache, since they didn't need to be cut perfectly straight, and I also decided to cut the door and window openings out before attaching the front side to the rest of the house, just in case I messed up. The furniture was a bit harder without any plans (it's noted that the plans will be available soon, but they weren't when I did this build), but I just looked at the photos and made things up as I went along, using scrap wood and wood glue, which was pretty fun. Total cost was about $75 for both of these doll houses + the furniture and spray paint.
