Who is Firework on The Masked Singer? Latest clues and hints

By Annabel Nugent
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yq2bi_0dcH5l6S00

The Masked Singer has only just begun and viewers already think they’ve guessed who Firework is.

The hit ITV reality series – which sees stars dress up in wacky costumes and perform cover songs to a panel of judges who attempt to decipher their identities using clues – returned to screens last weekend.

Two contestants have already been unmasked and sent home after they were voted off.

On Saturday (1 January), Chandelier was revealed to be M People singer Heather Small . The following night, broadcaster and presenter Gloria Hunniford was unveiled to be the star hiding behind Snow Leopard .

Their departures leave only 10 contestants in the running: Mushroom, Bagpipes, Lionfish, Doughnuts, Traffic Cone, Panda, Rockhopper, Firework, Poodle and Robobunny.

Who is Firework?

Firework performed during Saturday’s episode (1 January), lighting up the stage with their rendition of “Domino” by Jessie J.

In their VT, they said: “I’ve always been a pocket rocket, a total bundle of energy, but that’s just my style. Maybe that’s because fireworks are designed to make people smile.”

In the video, a wooden human model and a dog figurine were shown on the shelf.

Firework added that normally “you find us in the sky, but this one also lit things up in another fashion”.

“I light up the street with a different kind of flash,” they said in a final clue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PBQWm_0dcH5l6S00

Guesses from the judging panel included Spice Girls’ Mel C, Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague, model Jodie Kidd and Michelle Keegan.

Viewers at home, however, weren’t convinced, with many deducing their guesses from the performance instead.

Many people suggested that Firework is Pixie Lott because of the persona’s voice.

In 2010, Lott also launched her own clothing line with Lipsy London and has become the face of numerous brands including Baby G Watches, which could explain the numerous references to fashion in the VT.

According to Betfair, Keegan is the most likely to be revealed to be Firework. You can see the odds below.

Firework odds:

Michelle Keegan (6/5)

Mel C (11/4)

Pixie Lott (6/1)

Melanie Sykes (8/1)

Molly-Mae Hague (12/1)

The Masked Singer airs Saturdays at 7pm on ITV.

IN THIS ARTICLE
