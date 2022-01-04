ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Keir Starmer says he wants to follow in Blair’s footsteps as he offers ‘contract’ with voters

By Andrew Woodcock
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r1VPK_0dcH5kDj00

Keir Starmer today said he would be happy to follow in the footsteps of Tony Blair as he set out his plans for Labour to offer voters a “contract with the British people” at the next general election.

The Labour leader said the party will offer a platform based on the principles of security, prosperity and respect at the election which he expects in May 2023.

In a speech in Birmingham designed to kickstart his bid to position Labour as the government-in-waiting, he said that he wanted to deliver an administration worthy of the British people, rather than treating politics as a “branch of the entertainment industry”, as he accused Boris Johnson of doing.

Starmer said he wanted to follow the examples of former Labour prime ministers Clement Attlee, Harold Wilson and Tony Blair as he attempts – in an echo of Blair’s “new Labour, new Britain” slogan – to “create a new Britain in the 21st century”.

But he notably made no mention of predecessor Jeremy Corbyn, saying he had name-checked the trio from Labour’s past because they were proven election winners.

Asked by The Independent whether he was seeking a clash with Corbyn followers, he replied: “I don’t apologise for mentioning Attlee, Wilson and Blair.

“The thing that unites those three very different prime ministers is that they all won, they introduced Labour governments that changed Britain for the better. And I want to be the fourth on that list, writing the next chapter of our history.”

Sir Keir rejected accusations that he has yet to spell out a clear picture of what Labour stands for under his leadership.

But he set out no new policies in today’s speech, with aides saying that they would be launched over the months leading up to Labour’s annual conference in September.

Instead, he said that Labour’s “contract” with voters would include:

• A “solemn agreement” to uphold standards of selflessness, integrity, objectivity, accountability, openness, honesty and leadership.

• A “basic right” for individuals to feel safe in their community, to know that the NHS is there for them when they need it and to have job security if they work hard.

• The opportunity to thrive, realise ambitions, gain skills and make a good life.

• The right to “live in places we care for and to have our lives and ambitions taken seriously”.

But he added: “Any successful contract is a two-way deal.

“You can expect access to high quality healthcare, but there will be zero tolerance for abuse towards NHS staff.

“You can expect the opportunity to acquire new skills but you will be expected to work hard and do your bit.

“You can expect better neighbourhood policing but you will be expected to behave like good neighbours in your own community too.”

Starmer said that Johnson’s Tory government had shown itself to be “incompetent” just as the UK plunges into a cost-of-living crisis. And he said ministers had behaved as if the Covid restrictions did not apply to them.

Promising to offer “straight leadership”, he added: “I am well aware that just because the Tories lose the public’s trust it doesn’t mean Labour simply inherits it.

“Trust has to be earned.”

Standing in front of a union flag, Sir Keir said that Labour had always been a “deeply patriotic” party which had established Nato and given the UK an independent nuclear deterrent.

“I don’t think you cease to be a patriot because you notice your country has flaws,” he said. “On the contrary, the reason we in this party want to correct those flaws is precisely because we are patriotic.”

He cited previous pledges to provide neighbourhood crime prevention teams, enhance workplace protections, create 100,000 new start-up businesses and invest £28bn in green jobs as examples of Labour’s direction under his leadership.

And he promised a long-term plan for the NHS to show how a Labour government would shift its emphasis from emergency care to prevention.

Taking aim at Johnson, Sir Keir said: “I don’t think politics is a branch of the entertainment industry. I think it’s the serious business of getting things done.

“But I’m afraid at the moment we are going backwards. We have a prime minister who thinks the rules apply to anyone but him. Just when trust in government has become a matter of life and death, for the prime minister it has become a matter of what he can get away with.”

He insisted that the shortcomings of the Conservative administration could not be resolved by a change of leader, arguing that they stem not from the PM’s personal flaws but “the flaws of a whole style of government, the flaws of an ideology, of a political party that has been in power too long”.

And he concluded: “I believe that the best still lies ahead for this country. But only if we have the courage to create a new Britain. A country in which you and your family get the security, prosperity and respect you deserve.

“My contract with the British people will set out how we can create that new Britain.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

One million sign petition to have Tony Blair’s knighthood ‘rescinded’

One million people have signed a petition to have former prime minister Tony Blair’s knighthood “rescinded”.Sir Tony is appointed by the Queen a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry.The Change.org petition which aims to strip the former prime minister of his appointment reached one million signatures on Friday.A statement accompanying the petition said: “Tony Blair caused irreparable damage to both the constitution of the United Kingdom and to the very fabric of the nation’s society.“He was personally responsible for causing the death of countless innocent civilian lives...
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour MP Jack Dromey dies aged 73

Labour MP Jack Dromey died suddenly in his flat in his Birmingham constituency on Friday, the shadow minister’s family said.MPs from across the political spectrum paid tribute to the 73-year-old former leading trade unionist and sent their condolences to his wife, the party grandee Harriet Harman.The father-of-three, who had represented Birmingham Erdington since 2010, is understood to have died from natural causes, having contributed to a Parliament debate as recently as Thursday.Jack was recognised for his determination to stand up for his constituents and he was highly respected and warmly regarded across ParliamentSir Keir StarmerSir Keir Starmer remembered Mr Dromey,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: Dominic Cummings is still trying to get rid of the prime minister

Dominic Cummings, who modestly tells us that he only ever wanted to be called “assistant to the prime minister”, has resumed his attempt to force his former boss from office. He won’t succeed this time, either – but he may get him in the end.He tried to bring Boris Johnson down in May last year, when he gave evidence for seven hours to the health and science select committees. It was an attempt to hold the public inquiry into the government’s handling of the pandemic in a single day on terms as unfavourable to Johnson as possible.It failed miserably because,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘to blame new phone number’ for failure to reveal WhatsApp messages on luxury flat refit

Boris Johnson is expected to blame a new mobile phone number for his failure to reveal WhatsApp messages crucial to the investigation into his lavish Downing Street flat refurbishment.The prime minister is also expected to apologise to Christopher Geidt – his adviser who was “misled” when he cleared Mr Johnson of wrongdoing – in letters to be released later today.Lord Geidt is poised to issue a stinging rebuke and demand an overhaul of the No 10 operation, to avoid a repeat of the episode, after reopening his probe last month.However, he is not expected to conclude the ministerial code...
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Person
Harold Wilson
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Clement Attlee
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Tony Blair
Daily Mail

Care home boss was sacked from her job of 15 years for going to a lockdown birthday bash one day after Boris Johnson 'attended a leaving party in Downing Street', employment tribunal hears

A veteran care home manager was sacked for going to a lockdown party - the day after Boris Johnson allegedly attended a packed leaving do in Downing Street, an employment tribunal has heard. Selina Taylor breached Covid rules in November 2020 by going to a gathering with six junior members...
HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson flat investigation: A timeline of scandal over Downing Street refurb

Boris Johnson is facing renewed criticism over the funding of his Downing Street flat refurbishment after his own ethics adviser condemned the “extraordinary” failure to hand over key messages during his investigation.The prime minister offered a “humble and sincere apology” to Lord Geidt – blaming a new mobile phone number for his failure to recall his exchange with Tory donor who offered to pay for the work.So what exactly do we know about the messages, the funding arrangements behind the refurb, and the various attempts to get to the bottom of the row? The Independent took a closer look at the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Labour Party#New Labour#Uk#British
The Independent

PM has ‘questions to answer’ over exhibition promises to Tory donor, says Labour

Labour has said the Prime Minister has “serious questions to answer” over promises to the Tory donor funding his flat refurbishment that he was “on” a plan to hold a Great Exhibition.In WhatsApp messages exchanged between Boris Johnson and Lord Brownlow in November 2020, Mr Johnson asked the peer to approve further work on his No 11 Downing Street flat before telling him he was “on the great exhibition plan”, adding “will revert”.Lord Brownlow thanked Mr Johnson for “thinking about” the event, and in records of ministerial meetings he was later present at a meeting including then-culture secretary Oliver Dowden...
WORLD
The Independent

Voices: Keir Starmer did a Big Speech – it’s a shame he had absolutely nothing to say

The Tories are in a terrible state. No one trusts them to do anything, and even fewer than no one trusts them to tell the truth about what they haven’t done. They’re so far down in the polls they might well be down and out. This is the time for Keir Starmer to capitalise. And Keir Starmer isn’t stupid. He knows that just because the Tories lose the public’s trust, it doesn’t mean Labour simply inherits it. Trust has to be earned.So this, in other words, is the time do a Big Speech. Which he did, in Birmingham. He even...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson does not deserve Garter knighthood like Blair’s, says Keir Starmer

Boris Johnson does not deserve the same honours as Tony Blair when he eventually steps down as prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer has said.The Labour leader today defended the Queen’s award of a knighthood of the Order of the Garter to Mr Blair, describing him as “a very successful prime minister (who) made a huge difference to the lives of millions of people in this country”.But answering questions following a speech in Birmingham, he rejected the suggestion that Mr Johnson too should become a member of the country’s most senior chivalric order when he leaves office.“I don’t think this prime...
POLITICS
The Independent

Keir Starmer’s contract with the British people speech: Five key things

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has set out his “contract with the British people”, pledging “straight leadership” during a speech in Birmingham on Tuesday, but what are the five key points from his address?– PatriotismSir Keir said the Labour Party “is a deeply patriotic party”. Speaking in front of a Union Jack flag, he name-checked the Attlee, Wilson and Blair Governments, pledging to “write the fourth chapter”.He omitted to mention his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn in his speech, as he spoke of the importance of national defence and Nato.He outlined his belief in the UK Union and “making Brexit work”, as...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
U.K.
Telegraph

Keir Starmer may think he’s a knight in shining armour, but a Union Jack T-shirt isn’t ‘new’ Labour

New Year, New Labour, or rather pre-Corbyn Labour hosed down and kitted out in a Union Jack T-shirt. It’s rumoured that when Tory HQ heard Labour was relaunching as a patriotic party committed to strong borders and cream teas, their first instinct was to sue. But a quick call to the lawyers revealed no one has copyright on mindless patriotism, so the speech went ahead.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Sir Keir Starmer says Boris Johnson has not 'earned the right' to a knighthood when he leaves office as Labour leader defends Tony Blair getting the honour

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the Prime Minister has not 'earned the right' of a knighthood once he leaves office. Sir Keir dismissed criticism of Sir Tony Blair's knighthood and insisted the prime minister from 1997-2007 deserved the honour. More than half a million people have signed a...
POLITICS
BBC

Sir Keir Starmer vows to restore trust if he wins power

Sir Keir Starmer has sought to capitalise on Boris Johnson's recent troubles by promising to restore trust in government if he wins power. In a new year speech, the Labour leader announced a "contract with the British people", he said he would offer "security, prosperity and respect". He said Boris...
POLITICS
The Independent

Keir Starmer defends knighthood for ‘very successful PM’ Tony Blair

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has dismissed criticism of Sir Tony Blair’s knighthood, insisting the former prime minister deserves the honour.More than half a million people have signed a petition calling for Sir Tony’s appointment by the Queen to the Order of the Garter – the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry – to be rescinded over his domestic record and the Iraq War.But Sir Keir insisted the honour is not a “thorny” issue and that Sir Tony had been a “very successful prime minister”.Over 500,000 people have signed a petition to strip former Prime Minister Tony Blair...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

421K+
Followers
153K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy