The College Basketball Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network preview the entire Thursday, January 6th college basketball slate of games. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) breaks down each and every game on the college basketball slate and gives out his top plays of the day. Will Johnny Davis and Wisconsin take care of business against Keegan Murray and the Iowa Hawkeyes in Madison? Can Lucas Williamson and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers beat down the Jamaree Bouyea and the San Francisco Dons in a recently scheduled game? Who will win the battle of the bigs between Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell and Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis? Will Eric Ayala and the Maryland Terrapins pull off the road upset against Kofi Cockburn and the Fighting Illini? Can Kendric Davis and the SMU Mustangs stay red hot and grab a huge win against David DeJulius and the Cincinnati Bearcats? Will Michael Flowers and the Washington State Cougars grab a much needed win in Boulder, Colorado against Jabari Walker and the Colorado Buffaloes? We talk it all and more on this daily edition of The College Basketball Experience.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO