ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal Mining

Chakana Reports 50.7m of 0.63 g/t Gold, 3.46% Copper and 118.8 g/t Silver (4.89% Cu-Eq) in Huancarama at Soledad, Peru

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Remaining 13 resource definition and exploration holes at Huancarama reported totalling 3,265m. Two additional high-grade intervals of >50m lengths also reported. 56.15 m @ 0.45 g/t Au, 115.1 g/t Ag, and 2.34% Cu (3.62% Cu-EQ) 54.90...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
resourceworld.com

Thesis Gold drills 8.8 g/t AuEq over 27 metres at Ranch project, British Columbia

Thesis Gold Inc. [TAU-TSXV; THSGF -OTC ] reported initial drill results from the Ridge zone, completed during the company’s inaugural drill program at its 100%-owned, 17,832-hectare Ranch Gold project, located in the Golden Horseshoe approximately 300 km north of Smithers, British Columbia. Highlights include drill hole 21RDGDD009 that returned...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Riverside Reports High Grade Sample Results with 2.6 oz/t Gold and 150 oz/t Silver at La Union Project, Sonora, Mexico

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2022) - Riverside Resources Inc.(TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY)("Riverside" or the "Company"), is pleased to report high grade surface sample assay results from its most recent field exploration program at La Union Project in Sonora, Mexico. After completing a claim consolidation in September, Riverside conducted a follow up field mapping and sampling program of 103 samples with the best sample returning 83.2 g/t (2.6 oz/t) gold and 4,816 g/t (150 oz/t) silver. The work further enhanced Riverside's understanding of the structural and lithological context by linking the small historical workings into a larger regional context. Although the Project is still in its initial stages, mineralization appears to be of manto-chimney and replacement type within Pre-Cambrian to Cambrian sedimentary rocks (see Figure 1).
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Riverside Resources samples 83.2 g/t gold, 4,816 g/t silver at La Union, Mexico

Riverside Resources Inc. [RRI-TSXV; RVSDF-OTCQB; R99-FSE] reported high-grade surface sample assay results from its most recent field exploration program at La Union project in Sonora, Mexico. After completing a claim consolidation in September, Riverside conducted a follow-up field mapping and sampling program of 103 samples with the best sample returning...
METAL MINING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Kelley
resourceworld.com

Endurance Gold samples up to 21.2 g/t gold at Reliance property, British Columbia

Endurance Gold Corp. [EDG-TSXV; ENDGF-OTC] reported encouraging results of chip and grab samples from newly exposed outcrops at the 100%-optioned Reliance gold property in Southern British Columbia. The property is located 4 km east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.
METAL MINING
dallassun.com

TDG Gold Corp. Drills 29.0 Metres of 1.78 G/T Gold and 89 G/T Silver at Shasta Creek Zone, Toodoggone, B.C.

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the 'Company' or 'TDG') is pleased to announce the first composite drill results from its 2021 Shasta diamond drill campaign which include 29.0 metres ('m') of 1.78 grams per tonne ('g/t') gold ('Au') with 89 g/t silver ('Ag') [2.89 g/t AuEq**] in drillhole SH21-005 and 33.5 m of 1.03 g/t Au with 41 g/t Ag [1.53 g/t AuEq**] in drillhole SH21-004 - both within the Shasta Creek Zone south of the historical workings at TDG's Shasta project located in the Toodoggone District of north-central B.C. Included in this update are the over-limit assay results from drillholes SH21-004 and SH21-005 which were unavailable in TDG's November 29, 2021 news release (see here) along with results from drillholes SH21-001, SH21-003 and historical 2007 drillholes re-assayed in 2021 (SH07-001 and SH07-002). Results have been received directly from SGS Canada Inc. ('SGS') and whilst SGS has completed its QA/QC protocols for these results, a comprehensive internal Data Quality Analysis ('DQA') by TDG is still underway with subsequent assay results from the Shasta project still pending. Therefore the results for the purposes of this news release are still considered preliminary.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Kingman drills 0.7 g/t gold, 132 g/t silver at Mohave prospect, Arizona

Kingman Minerals Ltd. [KGS-TSXV; 47A-FSE] reported assay results for phase 2 diamond drilling on the Mohave project near Kingman, Arizona. Kingman Minerals experienced slow drilling and technical issues caused by supply chain and other pandemic related problems, which led to a temporary suspension of the Phase II diamond drilling. As...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#New Gold#Silver#Streetinsider Premium#Huancarama#G T Ag#Ip#Finalizing#Newsfile Corp#Chakana Copper Corp#Chkkf#Fse
clevelandstar.com

Silver Spruce Contracts Environmental Report for Trenching and Drilling on Jackie Au Project, Sonora, Mexico - Exploration Grab Samples to 9.65 g/t Au and 515 g/t Ag

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2021 / Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) ('Silver Spruce' or the 'Company') announces that the Company is proceeding with preparation of its Informe Preventivo for submission, via the claimholder Colibri Resource Corporation, to the Mexican government environmental authority, SEMARNAT, for the 1,130-hectare Jackie Au-Ag property ('the Property'), a precious metal project located 10 km southwest of the town of Tepoca, and 170 km southeast of the capital city of Hermosillo, eastern Sonora, Mexico.
INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

Sun Summit drills 11.65 g/t AuEq over 3 metres at Buck property, British Columbia

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. [SMN-TSXV; SMREF-OTCQB] reported initial drill results from its fall 2021 exploration program on its 100% controlled Buck Project on the Nechako Plateau, north-central British Columbia. Assays from eight of the 32 completed holes are reported. Highlights include multiple intervals of high-grade, vein-hosted gold mineralization intersected in...
ECONOMY
johnnyjet.com

Insane Video of Part of a Cliff Falling on Boaters in Brazil

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. One of my friends sent me the video below without any kind of warning. I had no idea what it was and figured it was going to be something cool or funny since the opening scene is on a beautiful looking body of water. But then, a few seconds in, BAM. Something I never saw coming.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Metal Mining
Place
Vancouver, CA
KVIA

Computer chip maker to pay $32M for water pipeline

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Computer chip maker Intel plans to pay one of New Mexico’s largest water utilities $32 million to build a pipeline to supply its factory with the much needed resource. Millions of gallons are needed at the plant in Rio Rancho each day to produce tiny semiconductors and demands will likely increase as part of a $3.5 billion retrofit that will boost production capacity of Intel’s chip-packaging technology. The 6-mile pipeline will connect two wells to the plant just north of Albuquerque. The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority says construction is expected to begin in April.
RIO RANCHO, NM
StreetInsider.com

Son of Doge V2 Launches on Binance Smart Chain

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cape Coral, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2022) - Son of Doge V2 (SODV2) is a brand-new cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain. Which had its relaunch 4 days ago and has one of the strongest Chinese communities in the space for a project still well within its infancy.
CAPE CORAL, FL
StreetInsider.com

Chase Corp. (CCF) Announces Q1 Revenues of $75M, EPS of $1.02

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Chase Corporation (NYSE American: CCF), a global specialty chemicals company that is a leading manufacturer of protective materials for high-reliability applications across diverse market sectors, announced financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

BioMedNewsBreaks – Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) to Present at H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing noninvasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, today announced that its CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2022 Virtual Conference. The event is slated to take place on Jan. 10-13, 2022, with Dr. Chowdhury’s presentation available on-demand to registered attendees beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 10. Interested parties should visit https://ibn.fm/98dTC to register for the conference.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

CelsiusCow News Site Launches As 2022 Resource For Celsius CeFi/DeFi Platform

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The Digerati Premium's crypto publication CelsiusCow is a new online cryptocurrency news source for everything related to Celsius (CEL), the one-of-a-kind CeFi and DeFi service for a variety of financial operations. Katy, United States - January 8,...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy