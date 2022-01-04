ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil climbs above $80 as OPEC+ agrees output increase

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose 2% on Tuesday as OPEC+ producers agreed to stick with their planned increase for February based on indications that Omicron would have only a mild impact on demand. Brent crude was up $1.50, or almost 2%, at $80.48 a barrel by 1450 GMT and...

www.streetinsider.com

AFP

Oil prices jump over Kazakhstan unrest, while uranium less affected

Unrest in OPEC+ member Kazakhstan has pushed up oil prices as investors fear supply interruptions, but the uranium market appears less affected despite the Central Asian country being the world's second largest producer. "Riots obviously can stop production and exports," said Bjarne Schieldrop, an analyst at Swedish bank SEB. Over the week, crude prices gained about five percent and on Friday Brent exceeded $83 per barrel, "putting it at its highest level since the price slide triggered by the first appearance of the Omicron variant in late November," said Carsten Fritsch, commodities analyst at Commerzbank. Protests spread across the country of 19 million this week in outrage over a New Year increase in prices for liquid petroleum gas (LPG), which many use to fuel cars.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Shale Titan Ready to Pump More Oil If Market Wants It

The company has yet to resume pre-pandemic levels of production. EOG Resources Inc., one of the biggest U.S. shale oil producers, is ready to ramp up output as soon as this summer if the market demands it. The company has yet to resume pre-pandemic levels of production, but that could...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Analyst Releases Latest Multi-Year Oil Price Forecast

Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research now sees the average price of Brent hitting $72 per barrel this year. Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has released its latest multi-year oil price forecast, which stretches to 2026. According to its latest projections, the company now sees the average...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Gas gap in Europe drives U.S. LNG exports to record high

HOUSTON/LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Sky-high European demand drove U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to a record in December, Refinitiv data showed, with winter supply worries set to sustain orders for the fuel. About half of the record U.S. LNG volumes shipped last month went to Europe, up from...
TRAFFIC
StreetInsider.com

U.S. oil futures show tight supply to stay despite Omicron fears

FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub, appearing to run out of space to contain a historic supply glut that has hammered prices, in Cushing, Oklahoma, March 24, 2016. Picture taken March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxf. Get instant alerts when news breaks...
CUSHING, OK
Reuters

OPEC oil output boost in December again undershoots target

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The increase in OPEC's oil output in December has again undershot the rise planned under a deal with allies, a Reuters survey found on Thursday, highlighting capacity constraints that are limiting supply as global demand recovers from the pandemic. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shore News Network

Oil slips below $80 after OPEC+ output hike decision

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices slipped below $80 a barrel on Wednesday after OPEC+ producers stuck to an agreed output target rise for February and investors assessed the impact of a spike in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant. Brent crude futures were down 18 cents, or 0.23%, to $79.82...
TRAFFIC
WOKV

OPEC and allies to decide oil output amid omicron spike

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — OPEC and allied oil-producing countries are expected to press ahead Tuesday with restoring cutbacks in output made during the depths of the coronavirus pandemic as hopes grow that travel and demand for fuel will hold up despite the rapid spread of the omicron variant.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ShareCast

OPEC+ raises oil output by 0.4m b/d, as expected

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its main allies went ahead and raised their combined output target as planned. In their videoconference, OPEC+ countries' energy ministers said the cartel's production would rise by 400,000 barrels per day in February, as per the strategy that they outlined in mid-2021. Their...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil Prices Chug Higher as OPEC Allows Feb Output Hike

Investing.com - Crude prices returned to the $80 per barrel mark on Tuesday as producer alliance OPEC+ allowed another output hike in February, vindicating bets by oil longs that Covid’s Omicron variant would not hurt demand for energy any more than other known variants of the virus. OPEC+ —...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC Miami

OPEC+ Agrees Oil Output Hike From February as Omicron Covid Cases Soar

OPEC and its non-OPEC allies, known collectively as OPEC+, decided to raise its output target by 400,000 barrels per day from next month. The move had been broadly expected given U.S. pressure to boost supply and no major new Covid restrictions. World oil markets are widely expected to remain prone...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

Oil prices steady ahead of OPEC+ output policy meeting

MELBOURNE (Jan 4): Oil prices were flat on Tuesday (Jan 4) ahead of a meeting where major producers are expected to stick to plans to add supply in February as soaring Covid-19 cases have yet to spark lockdowns in the biggest fuel-consuming countries. Brent crude futures gained one cent to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle higher as OPEC+ keeps output plan in place

U.S. oil prices climbed by more than 1% on Tuesday after major oil producers known as OPEC+ said they would stick to their plan to raise monthly crude production, as expected, by 400,000 barrels per day in February. For now, the omicron variant is not leading to the same hospitalization rates and death associated with earlier variants and for the most part, "governments have not imposed the widespread lockdowns or travel restrictions which significantly dent oil demand," said Caroline Bain, chief commodities economist at Capital Economics, in a note. February West Texas Intermediate crude.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Oil ends up at $80/bbl as OPEC+ sticks with Feb output hike

(Reuters) -Global benchmark Brent crude jumped on Tuesday to $80 a barrel, its highest since November, as OPEC+ agreed to stick with its planned increase for February based on indications that the Omicron coronavirus variant would have only a mild impact on demand. Brent futures settled up $1.02, or 1.3%,...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Oil Holds Gain After OPEC+ Adds More Output as Market Tightens

(Bloomberg) -- Oil held gains in early Asian trading after OPEC and its allies agreed to a scheduled increase in production for next month, and an industry report pointed to another decline in U.S. crude inventories. Futures in New York traded above $77 a barrel after rising 2.4% over the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

