The private equity boom is just getting started. While 2021 proved to be a record-breaking year for PE firms, it won’t be the peak of growth for the industry, according to BlackRock’s 2022 Private Markets Outlook. Although the private equity market saw its size triple from $2 trillion to over $6 trillion in the past decade, it still makes up “only a small fraction of total global equity markets,” according to the BlackRock report. And private equity has shown itself to be a desirable asset class under the prevailing low-rate environment: From 2002 to 2020, it outperformed the MSCI World index and S&P 500 by 4.1 and 2.8 percentage points, respectively, with an annual rate of return of 11.5 points.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO