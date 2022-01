The College Basketball Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network previews the entire slate of college basketball games for Wednesday, January 5th. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) breaks down each and every game and keys in on who exactly you should be betting on this Wednesday. Will Justin Moore and Villanova grab revenge against Ryan Hawkins and the Creighton Blue Jays? Can Keon Ellis and the Alabama Crimson Tide grab a huge road win against Tyree Appleby and the Florida Gators? Will Seth Lundy and Penn State continue their winning ways on the road against Pete Nance and Chris Collins Northwestern Wildcats? Can Davion Warren and the Texas Tech Red Raiders hit the road and take down Gabe Kalscheur and the Iowa State Cyclones? Will Vince Williams Jr. and VCU take down Malachi Smith and the Dayton Flyers in a Atlantic 10 showdown? We talk it all and more on this daily edition of The College Basketball Experience.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO