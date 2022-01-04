ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Monster Beverage (MNST) Appoints Ana Demel to its Board

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. On December...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Rani Therapeutics (RANI) Appoints Lisa Rometty to its Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RANI), a clinical stage biotherapeutics company focused on the oral delivery of biologics, today announced the appointment of Lisa Rometty to its Board of Directors. Ms. Rometty brings significant global commercial leadership experience across a spectrum of start-ups to mature businesses in medical device, technology and pharmaceuticals.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Aravive Inc. (ARAV) Announces Offering of 4.55M Shares to Eshelman Ventures at $2.20/sh; Appoints Dr. Eshelman as Executive Board Chairman

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV), a late clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapeutics to treat metastatic disease today announced that the company’s Chairman, Fred Eshelman, Pharm.D., through Eshelman Ventures, LLC, agreed to purchase a pre-funded warrant to purchase 4,545,455 shares of the company’s common stock at a price of $2.20 per share, which was the consolidated closing bid price of the company’s common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on December 31, 2021. The investment strengthens the company’s balance sheet by approximately $10.0 million, enhancing the company’s financial flexibility and liquidity ahead of multiple anticipated clinical milestones throughout 2022 for each of the company’s clinical programs. The investment is expected to close on January 5, 2022.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Purple Biotech Ltd. (PPBT) Appoints Ori Hershkovitz to its Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ: PPBT), a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class, effective and durable therapies by overcoming tumor immune evasion and drug resistance, today announced the appointment of Ori Hershkovitz, a long-time life sciences industry investor, to its Board of Directors.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mnst#Monster Beverage#Compensation#The Board Of Directors#Board#Streetinsider Premium#Company
StreetInsider.com

Evolus (EOLS) Expands Board of Directors With Appointment of Digital and Beauty Innovator Brady Stewart

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products, today announced that it has further strengthened and diversified its Board of Directors with the appointment of digital and beauty innovator Brady Stewart.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Verra Mobility (VRRM) Appoints Sarah Farrell to its Board

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announced today that Sarah Farrell has been appointed as a new director, filling the vacancy on the Board after the resignation of Jacob Kotzubei on December 17, 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Cyberoptics Corp (CYBE) Appoints Cordell Hardy to its Board

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. CyberOptics Corporation (Nasdaq: CYBE) (the Company) today announced that it has increased the size of its Board and appointed Dr. Cordell Hardy to its Board of Directors. The Company also announced that Michael M. Selzer Jr. has informed the Board of Directors of his decision not to stand for re-election as a director. As a result, Mr. Selzer will retire from the Board of Directors effective upon the expiration of his current term at the 2022 Annual Meeting.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
StreetInsider.com

Compass Diversified (CODI) Appoints Alex Bhathal to its Board

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI), an owner of leading middle market businesses, today announced that Alex Bhathal has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Compass Group Diversified Holdings LLC (the “Board”), effective January 1, 2022. With Mr. Bhathal’s appointment, the Board will expand to comprise nine directors.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB) Appoints Ray Vicks to its Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tenable®, (NASDAQ: TENB) the Cyber Exposure company, today announced that it has appointed Ray Vicks as an independent director to its board of directors, effective January 7, 2022. “Ray has dedicated...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Tidewater (TDW) Appoints Melissa Cougle to Its Board of Directors

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) (“Tidewater” or the “Company”) announced today the appointment of Melissa Cougle to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mrs. Cougle is a recognized business leader with extensive experience in the oil and gas industry.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

XP Inc. (XP) signs binding agreement to merge up to 100% of Banco Modal S.A.

XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), a leading, technology-driven platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, announced today the signing of a binding agreement (“Binding Agreement”) to merge up to 100% of Banco Modal S.A. (B3: MODL11) (“Banco Modal”), which will be paid with up to 19.5 million newly issued XP Inc. Class A shares or Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDR), implying a premium of 35% over Banco Modal’s last thirty days average price¹.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Silicon Labs (SLAB) Appoints Sherri Luther to its Board

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology today announced the appointment of Sherri Luther to the company's board of directors. She brings more than 30 years of experience guiding global technology companies as they scale and accelerate growth to her Silicon Labs board position.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Capital Bancorp (CBNK) Appoints Jerome Bailey to its Board

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Capital Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: CBNK) the holding company of Capital Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), continues its proud tradition of strong leadership with the announcement of new board member Jerome Bailey. Bailey is a member of the Bank's board and managing member of Bailey Real Estate Holdings, LLC in Washington, D.C., and has been a leader in the multifamily, affordable housing industry in the D.C. area for nearly two decades.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Chase Corp. (CCF) Announces Q1 Revenues of $75M, EPS of $1.02

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Chase Corporation (NYSE American: CCF), a global specialty chemicals company that is a leading manufacturer of protective materials for high-reliability applications across diverse market sectors, announced financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

WD-40 Co. (WDFC) Raises Quarterly Dividend 8.3% to $0.78; 1.3% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. WD-40 Co. (NASDAQ: WDFC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share, or $3.12 annualized. This is an 8.3% increase from the prior dividend of $0.72. The dividend will be payable on January 31, 2022, to stockholders...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Methode Electronics (MEI) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend; 1.3% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Methode Electronics (NYSE: MEI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, or $0.56 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 28, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 14, 2022,...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Cytokinetics (CYTK) and Royalty Pharma (RPRX) Announce Funding Agreements Totaling up to $450 Million

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) and Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) today announced that Cytokinetics has secured long-term capital from Royalty Pharma to support the potential commercialization of omecamtiv mecarbil and the further development of aficamten. In addition, Cytokinetics sold to Royalty Pharma royalties on future worldwide sales of aficamten.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy