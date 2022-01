Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF), an innovator in China's neighborhood retail industry, has inked agreements with more than 20 regional supermarket chains to equip more than 150 stores in 19 cities in China with the Company's suite of proprietary SaaS tools and AI-driven capabilities, such as smart omnichannel marketing, smart supply chain management, and smart store-to-door delivery – enhancing the shopping experience for more than four million active customers. The retail partners include well-known regional retailers such as Shandong Aodelong Supermarket, Chongqing Jiameijia Department Store, and Changchun Yatai Supermarket, who are upgrading and enhancing their digital operations through Missfresh's Retail Cloud services.

RETAIL ・ 3 DAYS AGO