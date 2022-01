WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) hosted a news conference call today to discuss his work securing a commitment from Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), to make it easier for community pharmacies to lower drug prices for Ohioans by addressing direct and indirect remuneration (DIR) fees. These fees, which are often levied on community pharmacies retroactively by middlemen companies known as Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs), increase the cost of prescription drugs for older Ohioans at the pharmacy counter and make it harder for local pharmacies in Ohio to serve their communities.

OHIO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO