HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State turned a nine-point halftime deficit into a five-point win on Thursday night (Jan. 6) at Gross Memorial Coliseum. The Tigers rallied past the Mules of Central Missouri in the second half to win 64-59 in the first of two meetings scheduled between the teams this season. FHSU, ranked No. 22 in the latest D2SIDA Top 25 Poll, moved to 11-2 overall, 6-2 MIAA, while UCM dropped to 6-6, 3-5 in the MIAA.

HAYS, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO