There Is A Salt Cave In Michigan To Help Calm Your Nerves

I write these words with much trepidation. If you own an own a classic (that's spelled: OLD) Blackberry, it will stop working on January 4th. This is the old OS (Operating System, as in 10-7.1 and older) If you own a Blackberry that runs Android software, you are golden, or at least not going to be out of a phone. But all Blackberrys on the old (non-Android) OS will no longer be able to use data, send text messages, access the internet, or make calls, even to 911.

