ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

There Is A Salt Cave In Michigan To Help Calm Your Nerves

By Nathan Vandenburg
The Game 730 AM WVFN
The Game 730 AM WVFN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Take a deep breath in... Now take a deep breath out. What if, you want to actually sit back and relax? There is a spot here in Michigan where you can sit back and enjoy some healing and relaxing. Self Care Is Important, So Why Not Do It With...

thegame730am.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Strange Designs Left In Michigan Man’s Frozen Pond

There are some anomalies that can easily be explained when it comes to the way water reacts when winter comes along, but one Michigan man was left puzzled after he noticed strange designs left on the top level of ice in his pond. Brad Johnson is convinced that aliens visited his pond after he went outside with his daughter just outside of Caro, Michigan and noticed something strange about the ice:
CARO, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Classic Michigan Salesmen, 1900-1940s

Probably most of us – at one time or another during our lives – did some kind of selling. When we were kids it could’ve been:. Services to shovel snow off sidewalks during snow days. Unwanted toy, record, or comic book to a friend. As an adult,...
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Free Fishing Weekend in Michigan Coming Up February 19 & 20, 2022

Free fishing weekend throughout Michigan is coming up in February 2022. For two weekends only each year, you do not need a fishing license in Michigan to break out your tackle box. The first of those free fishing weekends is coming up in February and families will be able to enjoy one of Michigan's best outdoor activities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
State
Florida State
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Old Hermit of Suttons Bay, 1849-1931

Another rarely-mentioned Michigan character is the Hermit of Suttons Bay. His name was Roch Tybushewsky, born in Poland in 1846. He came to America in 1874 and ended up in Michigan doing some farming. He lived in Detroit from 1878-1884. From there, he set up a home in Duncan City until 1909 (Duncan City does not exist anymore; all remnants of it have been destroyed, the land has been re-developed, and is now a part of Cheboygan).
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salt Lamp#Himalayan Salt#Stress
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Clem Sohn, Michigan’s “Bat Man”, 1910-1937

He was Bat Man before “Batman” was even created. The comic book character “Batman” first appeared in 1939. Michigan's “Bat Man” began in the 1930s until his death in 1937. Whether you want to call him 'Bat Man' or 'Birdman' – Charles “Clem” Joseph...
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Are You The One Holdout? Blackberrys To Stop Working January 4th

I write these words with much trepidation. If you own an own a classic (that's spelled: OLD) Blackberry, it will stop working on January 4th. This is the old OS (Operating System, as in 10-7.1 and older) If you own a Blackberry that runs Android software, you are golden, or at least not going to be out of a phone. But all Blackberrys on the old (non-Android) OS will no longer be able to use data, send text messages, access the internet, or make calls, even to 911.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
The Game 730 AM WVFN

East Lansing Has A Museum Dedicated To Moist Towelettes

I'm sorry for those who are not a big fan of the word moist. If you're not a fan of the word, you're really probably not going to like this museum in East Lansing either. I won't lie, I have a collection of Bath & Body Works hand sanitizers if we're on the subject of collections. A John French, however, definitely beats out my collection of Bath & Body Work's supplies.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Full Wolf Moon Rises in Michigan on Monday, January 17, 2022

The first full moon of 2022 and dates for all of the remaining full moons for the year. The Full Wolf Moon is the first full moon of 2022 to light up the night sky. While it will reach peak brightness as it rises on the evening of Monday, January 17, it will appear full the evening before as well, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Dog Sledding In Michigan, 1886-1953

Dog sledding is believed to have been around since 1000 A.D, originating in Canada by natives. It's popularity spread from northern Canada to the rest of the country and into North American territory. People have mixed feelings about dog sledding, but it still exists today. During winter months in Michigan,...
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Two Separate Studies Find That Michiganders Are Lonely & Rude

You know it's bad when you accept bad behavior as the norm. You're so used to gruff attitudes that when someone is nice, you think they are acting that way because they want something. Have Michiganders gotten a reputation for being jerks?. Michiganders Are Rude. The magazine Best Life released...
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Party of Two…Or More? Michigan Parties, 1880s-1930s

What image comes to your mind when you hear the word "party"?. Hootin' and hollerin', boozin' it up, people packed like sardines, destroying your parents' living room, food all over the floor, childish drunken behavior, spring break, party crashers, police, etc.....any of these come to mind? I've been to college frat house parties and they are the most uncomfortable: too many people arrive and you can barely move. Dancing is impossible and you might as well plan on wearing an adult diaper, because you'll never get into the bathroom. Once somebody steps on a big glob of spilled chip dip and falls, everyone around him or her goes down as well.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Ghost Town of Sitka, Newaygo County

The former town of Sitka sits at the intersection of Dickinson Road and W. 96th Street in Newaygo County's Sheridan Township. When the post office began operation on December 14, 1868, Halby Crawford was appointed the first postmaster. As for the town's name, it was named after a village in...
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Game 730 AM WVFN

Lansing, MI
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy