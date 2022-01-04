ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Citi Starts Altus Power (AMPS) at Buy

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Citi initiates coverage on Altus Power (NYSE: AMPS) with...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

City Holding Co (CHCO) Raises Quarterly Dividend 3.4% to $0.60; 3% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. City Holding Co (NASDAQ: CHCO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share, or $2.4 annualized. This is a 3.4% increase from the prior dividend of $0.58. The dividend will be payable...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Citi Reinstates Baxter International (BAX) at Buy

Citi analyst Joanna Wuensch reinstates coverage on Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) with a Buy rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Declining Margins Push Citi to Downgrade Texas Instruments (TXN) to Neutral

Citi analyst Christopher Danely downgraded shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) to Neutral from Buy on likely declining margins.The analyst ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
TEXAS STATE
StreetInsider.com

Ultragenyx Pharma (RARE) Collaboration with Regeneron (REGN) is Intriguing, But Own Pipeline Progress Remains Key - Stifel

Stifel analyst Dae Gon Ha reiterates a "Buy" rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharma (NASDAQ: RARE), following recent announcement of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Couchbase Inc (BASE) NDR Confirms Return to >30% Growth is Occurring - Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron reiterated an Outperform rating and $44.00 price target on Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ: BASE) hosted CFO Greg ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Loop Capital Starts Stereotaxis (STXS) at Buy

Loop Capital analyst Jason Wittes initiates coverage on Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Citi Upgrades Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) to Buy

Citi analyst Neena Bitritto-Garg upgraded Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Citi Resumes ADT (ADT) at Buy

Citi analyst Peter Christiansen resumes coverage on ADT (NYSE: ADT) with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Invacare (IVC) Explores Potential Sale - Source

Invacare (NYSE: IVC) is exploring a potential sale of the company and has received a preliminary bid that values the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Roth Capital Starts SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (SBEA) at Buy

Roth Capital analyst George Kelly initiates coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Deutsche Bank Starts Local Boutni Corp. (LOCL) at Buy

Deutsche Bank analyst Christopher Barnes initiates coverage on Local Boutni Corp. (NYSE: LOCL) with a Buy rating and a price target of $9.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Local Boutni Corp. click here. For more ratings news on Local Boutni Corp. click here. Shares of Local...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Compass Point Starts Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc (REFI) at Buy

Compass Point analyst Merrill Ross initiates coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Sidoti Starts Granite Construction (GVA) at Buy

Sidoti initiates coverage on Granite Construction (NYSE: GVA) with a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
CONSTRUCTION
StreetInsider.com

Jefferies Starts Zhihu Inc (ZH) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Thomas Chong initiates coverage on Zhihu Inc (NYSE: ZH) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Citi Sees Fintech SoFi (SOFI) Stock Climbing Over 35%, Starts Coverage at Buy

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Citi analyst Ashwin Shirvaikar started research coverage on SoFi Technologies (NYSE: SOFI) with a Buy rating and a $20.00 per share price target. The analyst likes SoFi stock due to the company’s “differentiated combination of consumer and...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Citi Starts Pear Therapeutics (PEAR) at Buy

Citi analyst Neena Bitritto-Garg initiates coverage on Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PEAR) with a Buy rating and a price target of $13.00. The analyst comments "As growth in the digital health space accelerates, partly given the pandemic’s impact on mental health, Pear is well positioned to leverage a first-mover advantage in prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs). PDTs are software solutions (apps) that, like prescription drugs, treat disease (often through delivery of cognitive behavioral therapy) and 1) have been studied in clinical trials, 2) have regulatory authorization, 3) are available by prescription only, and 4) may be reimbursed. Because reimbursement is the gating factor to commercial success of Pear’s PDTs and payer adoption has been slow but steady to date, a reimbursement overhang could pressure the shares into 2022. However, we think a reimbursement inflection point is approaching and see a path for Pear to rapidly scale with commercial and pipeline products once streamlined regulatory/access frameworks for PDTs are in place in 2022/2023. As such, we initiate coverage with a Buy/High Risk rating and $13 price target."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Sidoti Starts Co-Diagnostics (CODX) at Buy

Sidoti analyst James Sidoti initiates coverage on Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX) with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

