Anti-lockdown protesters who defied an order not to assemble for a demonstration in Amsterdam have clashed with riot police armed with batons and shields.Hundreds gathered in a square in the Dutch capital on Sunday to oppose Covid restrictions introduced by the government on 19 December.Police dogs were deployed as a small number of agitators confronted officers in riot gear. It is understood that at least one person was detained.Another person walked through the crowd carrying a “Trump 2024” flag.Coronavirus infection rates have been gradually decreasing for weeks in the Netherlands, which reintroduced lockdown measures in November and tightened them further...

PROTESTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO