Pittsburgh Weather: Cool And Sunny Tuesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There is now a solid chance for snow Thursday evening into Friday with a couple of inches of snow possible. Most data points at the all too familiar 1”-2” of snow. I think by the time Thursday gets here we will be forecasting just over 2” of snow for Pittsburgh with usual places expected to have larger totals.

The cause for the snow will be another mid level ‘Alberta Clipper’ system that will rapidly slide by Thursday evening into Friday. In situations like this, the most important thing I am looking at is the timing of the snow and how it may impact motorists.

There’s good news there, as the timing of the system comes several hours after the Thursday evening commute with accumulating snow expected to come to an end for most places well before the morning rush.

While I am most concerned with timing and the impact on area roads, I know others just want to know how much in the way of snow we can expect to see. I suspect Pittsburgh will have a forecast of 2”-3” of snow for the event with the Laurel Highlands and snowbelt having notably higher totals.

There is a solid chance parts of our area will see a winter weather advisory being issued due to snow totals of more than 2” being expected. I think a winter storm warning (more than 6” of snow expected) is unlikely at this time but for now can’t be ruled out for higher elevations.

Today is expected to be sunny and seasonal with highs near 40 degrees.

Morning lows bottomed out in the teens. Winds will be out of the south at around 5mph. Noon temperatures will be around 32.

Wednesday highs will reach the mid 40s.

