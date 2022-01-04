ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Weather: Cool And Sunny Tuesday

By Ron Smiley
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There is now a solid chance for snow Thursday evening into Friday with a couple of inches of snow possible. Most data points at the all too familiar 1”-2” of snow. I think by the time Thursday gets here we will be forecasting just over 2” of snow for Pittsburgh with usual places expected to have larger totals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mNeHs_0dcH2Zdf00

The cause for the snow will be another mid level ‘Alberta Clipper’ system that will rapidly slide by Thursday evening into Friday. In situations like this, the most important thing I am looking at is the timing of the snow and how it may impact motorists.

There’s good news there, as the timing of the system comes several hours after the Thursday evening commute with accumulating snow expected to come to an end for most places well before the morning rush.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ykMMV_0dcH2Zdf00

While I am most concerned with timing and the impact on area roads, I know others just want to know how much in the way of snow we can expect to see. I suspect Pittsburgh will have a forecast of 2”-3” of snow for the event with the Laurel Highlands and snowbelt having notably higher totals.

There is a solid chance parts of our area will see a winter weather advisory being issued due to snow totals of more than 2” being expected. I think a winter storm warning (more than 6” of snow expected) is unlikely at this time but for now can’t be ruled out for higher elevations.

Today is expected to be sunny and seasonal with highs near 40 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oWicQ_0dcH2Zdf00

Morning lows bottomed out in the teens. Winds will be out of the south at around 5mph. Noon temperatures will be around 32.

Wednesday highs will reach the mid 40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nq9Jm_0dcH2Zdf00

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Area’s First Snowstorm Expected To Arrive Tonight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Here’s the latest on tonight’s snow: Arrival: 5:00-6:00 p.m. north of I-70. Timing: Heaviest of snow moves through from 6:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. Friday. Totals: Around 2” for Pittsburgh, totals of 2-4” for Westmoreland County, highest totals south of I-70 Impact: Slick roads from 7:00 p.m.- 5:00 a.m. The area’s first winter storm system is expected to arrive tonight bringing with it the first accumulating snow of the year for many. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos In Pittsburgh, most should see around 2” of snow. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Photos: Pittsburgh Gets Season’s 1st Measurable Snowfall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Winter is here. Photos and videos are coming in of western Pennsylvania’s first measurable snowfall of the season. Most of the Pittsburgh area will get 1 to 2 inches, while the ridges could see upwards of 4 inches. Overall, it’s a quick-hitting system that could bring a few inches of snow, but it’s got good timing. The snow held off during evening rush hour, and it should clear up overnight, giving crews time to get roads clear for the morning commute. Areas south of Pittsburgh started seeing flakes first, and snow came to the city around 6 p.m. Here...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: First Significant Snow Chances Move In This Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Let’s talk about Thursday evening’s potential snow! The forecast for tomorrow is not a slam dunk, but then again when is it ever in Pittsburgh? WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos At this point, it looks like you should expect to see around an inch of snow region-wide. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center There will be places in the Laurel Highlands where snow totals will top two inches. While not a lot, this is the first significant chance for snow we have seen so far this season...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: 1-2 Inches Of Snow Expected With More In Ridges

Team coverage by: KDKA-TV’s Ray Petelin, Mary Ours, Amy Wadas, Erika Stanish and Royce Jones PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The winter weather is here. After relatively warm temperatures in December, most of the Pittsburgh area is getting its first measurable snowfall of the season. A few inches are possible for the Pittsburgh region Thursday evening, with snow picking up around 8 p.m. and going until about 1 a.m. WATCH: KDKA Meteorologist Ray Petelin’s forecast This is a very fast-moving system, and the ridges are expected to get 5 to 7 inches. This will be significant for eastern parts of Fayette County and a lot...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburghers Help Others As First Snow Of Season Hits Region

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – People in the Pittsburgh area decided to make the most of the winter weather by helping others and enjoying outdoor activities. The Cranberry Township Snow Angel Program matches volunteers with nearby elderly residents and residents with disabilities so the volunteers can provide snow removal assistance. The program started last year. Now that the weather outside is frightful, the snow angels are finally spreading their wings and getting to work. “Shoveling their walkways, their sidewalks, salting, whatever need to be done,” said Jolene Jaecke, a Cranberry Township Snow Angel Volunteer. Jolene Jaecke and her kids live in Cranberry Township. They decided...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Western Pa. Wakes Up To First Significant Snowfall Of Season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For the first time this season, Western Pennsylvania is waking up covered with snow. For the first time in over a year, the Pittsburgh area received significant snowfall. Send us your photos here! Early Friday morning, streets in Pittsburgh’s Arlington neighborhood were covered with snow. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer) A short distance away in the city’s Dormont neighborhood, Potomac Avenue streets were slick and snowy as well. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)   A tractor-trailer crashed into a pole in Swissvale early Tuesday morning. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer) It’s unclear if anyone was injured. Good morning! ☀️ it’s a snowy Friday and we’ve got team coverage on the road conditions and how to keep you safe! @KDKA pic.twitter.com/g5szsvEBl9 — Bryant Reed (@Reed_Reports) January 7, 2022 Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh-Area Tire Shops And Hardware Stores Busy Ahead Of Expected Snowfall

By: Jessica Guay, Meghan Schiller and Lindsay Ward/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As people brace for winter weather, business is booming for local tire shops and hardware stores this week. Snow supplies have been collecting dust because our area hasn’t received measurable snow since last winter. But now, people in Allegheny County are scrambling to get what they need to be prepared for dicey conditions on roads, driveways and sidewalks. It’s been snowing customers at McCullough Tire in Penn Hills because drivers are getting ready for whatever Mother Nature brings on Thursday. WATCH: KDKA’s Lindsay Ward reports “Boom, once you get the snow in the forecast,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Road Crews Preparing For Season’s 1st Accumulating Snow

By: KDKA-TV’s Bryant Reed and Mary Ours PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews are busy preparing for the measurable snowfall for the season after we’ve seen a relatively warm winter. The National Weather Service has updated their data overnight on incoming snow and our area is expected to see ice and snow in the coming days. Much of Thursday will be dry until snow arrives. Areas east and ridges like Seven Springs could pick up 2 to 4 inches of snow, KDKA Meteorologist Mary Ours says, and the rest of us will get about an inch overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Latest data=storm further...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory#Kdka#Alberta Clipper#Snowbelt
CBS Pittsburgh

Winter Weather Prompts Opening Of Warming Centers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Now that the calendar has flipped to January and snow is in the forecast, there are surely some cold days ahead for Western Pennsylvania. If you need a place to warm up for a while, there are many options around the region. Here is a list of a few. ALLEGHENY COUNTY: Abiding Missions South Hilltop 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. 28 Below Winter Warming Center Opens when the daytime high is 28 degrees or lower Hot beverages and hot meals, quiet spaces for rest All are welcome Visit their Facebook page here. Pittsburgh’s Healthy Active Living Senior Centers Click here for information on locations, hours, phone numbers and the Grab ‘n Go lunch program. Allegheny County Senior Centers Click here for locations, hours and more. BEAVER COUNTY: The Cornerstone of Beaver County 600 6th Street, Beaver Falls Mon-Fri – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Trails Ministry 1217 7th Avenue, Beaver Falls Mon-Fri – 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Central United Methodist Church 1227 6th Avenue, Beaver Falls Rochester Free Methodist Church 480 Jefferson Street, Rochester Call ahead 724-774-5304 **Check back. We’ll be adding to this list as locations come in.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

How To Prepare, Pack Your Car For All Situations Heading Into Severe Winter Weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — While what recently happened in the Virginia Snow storm was the extreme, it doesn’t take much to find yourself stuck. A serious accident ahead on the Parkway North with no way to get off of the road, and suddenly you’re just sitting. In those situations, there are some essentials you will want to have with you to help you get through. It’s always when you’re not expecting it that you suddenly wished you’d thrown a few things in your vehicle. The images from Virginia this week, or those from our own Turnpike a few years ago clearly illustrate what...
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Area Hardware Stores Prepare For Increased Demand Ahead Of Snow

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Busy, busy, busy – that’s the mindset stores are preparing for today as snow looms. In fact, some stores have already seen an increase in demand for shovels and salt. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos It isn’t just snow that people are getting ready for, but also icy conditions. Numerous businesses say they’ve seen an increase in the past couple of days, tire shops are seeing people getting their vehicles checked, purchasing snow tires, and making sure they have adequate tire pressure. Hardware stores are seeing people...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Winter Weather Advisory Issued With Accumulating Snowfall On The Way

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The first accumulating snowfall of the season is on the way. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Greene and Westmoreland counties and the Fayette and Westmoreland ridges. It goes into effect Thursday at 3 p.m. through 9 a.m. Friday. Portions of northern West Virginia are also under the advisory. https://twitter.com/NWSPittsburgh/status/1478815227651051521/photo/1 The heaviest snow will fall in the highest elevations of West Virginia, the NWS said. For that reason, parts of Preston and Tucker counties are under a Winter Storm Warning during that same time period. Today, temperatures are well above normal, but it’s very windy with gusts...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Pittsburgh

Bed Bath And Beyond Closing Store In Pittsburgh Region

By: KDKA-TV News Staff ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Bed Bath and Beyond, a chain known for selling household items and furniture, will be closing several stores all across the nation. One of the locations impacted is in the Pittsburgh area. The Bed Bath and Beyond on McKnight Road will be closing. There is also a location in York, Pennsylvania and another one in Triadelphia, West Virginia that are also shutting down. The stores are offering a clearance sale, with all items discounted. CNN reports that these closures were planned as far back as two years ago, in an effort to capitalize more on online sales and rennovating profitable store fronts. The affected stores will be closed permanently by the end of the next month. Bed Bath and Beyond locations in Cranberry Township, Homestead, 160 Quinn Drive in Pittsburgh, Bethel Park, and Morgantown, WV remain open.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

NASA: Exploding Meteor ‘Likely Culprit’ In Pittsburgh’s New Year’s Day Boom

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An exploding meteor with the same energy as 30 tons of TNT is the “likely culprit” in a boom heard and felt across the Pittsburgh region on New Year’s Day. Social media lit up with people questioning the loud boom, reporting windows rattling or things in their homes shaking. Satellite lightning maps, which can pick up meteors, show a quick, tiny green blip around 11:30 Saturday, which lines up with the timing of the boom. Satellite lightning detection can pick up on meteors.  There was a quick event at 11:26am (tiny, green blip), which lines to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

15% Of Flights Canceled At Pittsburgh International Airport, Stranding Holiday Travelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Thousands of people who traveled home for the holidays are now trying to get back to Pittsburgh, but flight delays and cancellations are making it difficult. It’s a mess here and across the country as several factors collide at once: a surge of travelers over the holidays, airline employees not being able to work because of COVID and bad weather. After enjoying the holidays, it’s not the news many travelers at Pittsburgh International Airport wanted to hear Monday. “Our flight today was originally canceled,” said Brian Leard who was trying to fly home to Lawrence, Kansas. “Originally I was supposed...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
43K+
Followers
25K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy