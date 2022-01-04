ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Laundrie's parents request ownership of notebook

By WFTX Digital Team
 5 days ago
Chris and Roberta Laundrie have reportedly requested the ownership of the noteboook found near the body of their son Brian at the Carlton Reserve.

The family attorney, Steven P. Bertolino, says the family's filing to get the notebook is a formality to process Brian's estate.

Brian was named a person of interest in the death of his fiance, Gabby Petito. Petito's body was found in September 2021 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park, where the pair had recently been. An autopsy showed Petito had died by "manual strangulation."

Brian's skeletal remains were later found in what officials say was an area of the Florida nature reserve that was prone to heavy flooding. An autopsy later revealed the cause of Brian's death to be self-inflicted.

Charges relating to Petito's death were never brought against Laundrie. The waterlogged notebook was found among his personal effects near his body.

Bertolino says Petito's mother, Nicole Schmidt, also filed a claim to get items that belonged to Gabby that may be either be in police custody or in the Laundrie home.

The Laundrie family is expected to work with the Petito family to get all of her possessions, according to Bertolino.

