23 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) rose 62.1% to $1.05 in pre-market trading as the company issued a clinical and corporate update.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) rose 42.7% to $1.91 in pre-market trading after gaining around 10% on Monday.
- Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE: OGEN) rose 31.1% to $0.62 in pre-market trading. The company reported in Form 4 filing that Director Robert Koski bought 1 million shares at an average price of $0.47 per share.
- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) rose 18.5% to $6.09 in pre-market trading. Liquidia named Dr. Roger Jeffs as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective January 3, 2022.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) rose 18% to $0.4646 in pre-market trading. TherapeuticsMD, last month, said that the FDA could not approve revisions to certain manufacturing testing limits for Annovera through the supplemental marketing application previously submitted by the Company.
- Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) rose 17.1% to $6.77 in pre-market trading. Immix Biopharma shares jumped 62% on Monday after the company announced the FDA granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation for IMX-110 for the treatment of a life-threatening form of pediatric cancer in children, rhabdomyosarcoma.
- UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE: UPH) rose 12.7% to $2.93 in pre-market trading after jumping 16% on Monday.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) rose 9.3% to $2.36 in pre-market trading. Borr Drilling recently reported an agreement to defer $1.4 billion of debt maturities and yard instalments to 2025.
- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) rose 9.2% to $0.43 in pre-market trading. Aeterna Zentaris recently named Giuliano La Fratta as Chief Financial Officer.
- uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL) rose 9.2% to $4.15 in pre-market trading after dipping 42% on Monday.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) rose 8.7% to $1.50 in pre-market trading. Ideanomics’ subsidiary WAVE expanded the Sourcewell partnership to lower the upfront costs of wireless EV charging.
- Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INDP) rose 7.6% to $6.64 in pre-market trading. Indaptus Therapeutics named Dr. Boyan Litchev, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer, effective January 31, 2022.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) shares rose 6.6% to $4.19 in pre-market trading. GeoVax Labs, last month, initiated vaccine dosing in the Phase 2 portion of its Phase 1/2 trial of COH04S1 COVID-19 vaccine to target both the spike (S) and nucleocapsid (N) proteins.
- TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) rose 6.6% to $16.05 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Eco Wave Power Global AB (NASDAQ: WAVE) fell 13.7% to $5.18 in pre-market trading after jumping 40% on Monday.
- Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) fell 10% to $7.91 in pre-market trading after dipping around 60% on Monday.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) shares fell 10% to $0.9810 in pre-market trading after climbing around 14% on Monday.
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) fell 9.8% to $46.00 in pre-market trading. Valneva, last month, said its COVID-19 vaccine candidate was efficient as a booster for people who had received the same shot as an initial vaccination.
- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) shares fell 8.8% to $2.92 in pre-market trading after jumping around 45% on Monday.
- Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) fell 8.1% to $0.4088 in pre-market trading.
- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) fell 7.2% to $2.57 in pre-market trading. Armstrong Flooring shares climbed around 40% on Monday after the company said it is exploring a sale of the business.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) shares fell 6.9% to $48.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $400 million common stock offering.
- Abcam plc (NASDAQ: ABCM) shares fell 6.2% to $22.41 in pre-market trading. Alamar Biosciences and Abcam reported a strategic partnership to further understanding of the human proteome.
