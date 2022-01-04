ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Report: Bitcoin consumes less energy compared to banking and gold industry

By Oluwapelumi Adejumo ·
cryptoslate.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a very long time, Bitcoin’s energy consumption has been used as a whip by many critics of the asset who believe that the amount of energy used in mining new units of the coin could impact the environment negatively. This has played a major role in the...

cryptoslate.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Bitcoin and Ether heading $100K and $5K in 2022: Bloomberg Intelligence

Despite cryptocurrency markets dropping to multi-month lows, major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) are likely to hit new all-time highs in 2022, according to a Bloomberg analyst. BTC and ETH will be heading toward $100,000 and $5,000 this year, respectively, according to a forecast by Bloomberg Intelligence analyst...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Mining Companies#Btc Per Galaxy Digital
cryptoslate.com

How big is crypto? Comparing the market to traditional asset classes

2021 was a record-breaking year for crypto, with the global market cap surpassing $2 trillion for the first time. NGRAVE put this milestone in a wider context and explored how big the crypto market is relative to other more traditional asset classes. To assess the significance of the industry’s total...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
actionforex.com

Gold and Bitcoin Drop to Key Levels on Hawkish Fed

This has been one hell of a start to a new year if you are into volatility. For investors in expensive US technology and small cap stocks, as well as Bitcoin and gold, it has probably not been a happy new year at all. In a bid to keep the...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

A Cyclical Bottom Is Imminent For Bitcoin, Gold And Silver

The markets are volatile today due to the Fed’s talk about tapering and interest rates. The markets are volatile today due to the Fed’s talk about tapering and interest rates. The Fed has decided to taper down about $30 billion a month, so in about March we will be done with the tapering. The 10-Year Note has spiked in the past week from 1.30 to about 1.73, near the previous peak in 2021.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Bitcoin, Gold, Silver, and Stocks Sell-off Intensifies

US equities, cryptocurrencies, and precious metals declined on Thursday as investors started to adjust for the upcoming interest rate hikes. The Dow Jones declined by about 170 points while the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 rose marginally. This sell-off was mostly a reaction to the hawkish minutes by the Federal Reserve. The argument is that assets that did well in a period of low interest rates will lag when the Fed starts its hiking cycle. Meanwhile, data showed that the American services sector lagged in December as the Omicron variant spread. The ISM non-manufacturing PMI declined from 69.1 in November to 62.0 in December.
MARKETS
aithority.com

Devvio Blockchain Platform Found To Consume 3.5 Billion Times Less Energy Than Bitcoin Per Transaction

Preliminary findings of third-party ISO evaluation indicate that DevvX is the most energy efficient blockchain available. Devvio, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise blockchain solutions, announced the initial findings of a months-long study of the environmental impact of its DevvX blockchain platform as measured against ISO standards 14040:2006 and 14044:2006. Known as a life cycle assessment (LCA), the comprehensive study involved a systematic analysis of the environmental effects of DevvX throughout its life cycle, with preliminary results demonstrating that the DevvX blockchain platform consumes dramatically less energy than other platforms. According to the third-party analysis, the platform uses approximately 347 million times less than Ethereum and 3.5 billion times less than Bitcoin per transaction.
TECHNOLOGY
coingeek.com

Craig Wright on Bitcoin, gold standard and cash

In times of rising inflation, some argue that the financial world “back in the days” with the “gold standard” is to be brought back now in order to ease financial turmoils. However, there is reason to believe that the so-called gold standard of past times was...
CURRENCIES
pfonline.com

A Gold Standard Industrial Engineer

Earlier this year a friend who owns and serves as chairman of one of America’s largest private manufacturing companies asked me to help him define what we called a “Gold Standard Industrial Engineer.” This is what I told him. A gold standard industrial engineer understands lean manufacturing...
INDUSTRY
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin sees a 10% drawdown, what’s behind this market sell-off?

The first week of 2022 gets off to an inauspicious start as Bitcoin suffered a 10% swing to the downside on Wednesday. Bears sunk the price as low as $42,500 before closing the daily candle marginally higher, at $43,200. With that, the Fear and Greed Index moved deeper into extreme...
STOCKS
cryptoslate.com

How could the instability in developing countries alter the Bitcoin mining landscape?

Following the news about nationwide protests in Kazakhstan causing an internet blackout in the Bitcoin mining country that resulted in a significant hash rate drop, CryptoSlate talked to Alan Konevsky, Chief Legal Officer at PrimeBlock. PrimeBlock is a digital asset mining and infrastructure provider, currently operating roughly 1,000 PH/s in...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Ethereum outperformed Bitcoin throughout 2021

It is an unarguable fact that Bitcoin and Ethereum are the two biggest cryptocurrencies in the world today. The battle between these two coins dragged on throughout last year and the silent competition between both assets continues to shape the world of cryptocurrency. Ethereum outperformed Bitcoin throughout 2021. To be...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy