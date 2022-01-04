Report: Bitcoin consumes less energy compared to banking and gold industry

US equities, cryptocurrencies, and precious metals declined on Thursday as investors started to adjust for the upcoming interest rate hikes. The Dow Jones declined by about 170 points while the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 rose marginally. This sell-off was mostly a reaction to the hawkish minutes by the Federal Reserve. The argument is that assets that did well in a period of low interest rates will lag when the Fed starts its hiking cycle. Meanwhile, data showed that the American services sector lagged in December as the Omicron variant spread. The ISM non-manufacturing PMI declined from 69.1 in November to 62.0 in December.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO