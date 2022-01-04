ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forget the 48-inch OLED TV – the 42-inch LG C2 is the true mid-size winner

By Henry St Leger
TechRadar
TechRadar
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

42-inch OLED TVs have arrived. Almost a full year after LG Display first confirmed that 42-inch OLED panels were on the way, we're seeing the first-ever 42-inch OLED TV unveiled for CES 2022. The LG C2 OLED is, unsurprisingly, the 2022 successor to last year's LG C1 – a...

TechRadar

