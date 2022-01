Did anyone really think The Weeknd was about to enter his sunshine-and-rainbows era? Despite the title, the Canadian’s fifth album Dawn FM is not some dramatic new shift in sound. He’s still very much in the shadows. But there are also signs that the artist born Abel Tesfaye has undergone change. He’s reassessing his habits, lifestyle, success, and the concept of celebrity. He sounds lonely, like Nosferatu blinking at a thin stream of light through the curtains.Dawn FM comes in the wake of 2020’s After Hours, The Weeknd’s moody, superbly conceived work that melded his love of cinema with ominous,...

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO