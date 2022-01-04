ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FORECAST: Gorgeous Afternoon On The Way

By Trent Aric
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 5 days ago
FORECAST:

It is chilly out there!!! We are waking up to temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s this morning. Later this afternoon it will be gorgeous with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s with a NNE breeze 5-10mph. Overnight clear skies but not as chilly with lows in the mid to upper 50s. We continue to get a little warmer tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

A weak cold front will slide through Thursday night into Friday morning bringing a 20% chance of an shower as the front passes. We will not see a big drop in temperatures behind this front like we did the one on Monday. As a matter of fact we warm up over the weekend with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Those readings both for highs and lows are roughly 10 degrees above our average for this time of year.

IN THIS ARTICLE
