The final story of the Survey Corps will be returning early next year on January 9th, continuing the dark story from the mind of Hajime Isayama and the world of the Titans. Attack On Titan certainly hasn't been shy about exploring some mature territory, and it seems that the episode count for the second half of season four has surfaced online, leaving fans to wonder if the story will be told in the remaining installments or if a new movie might be in the works to bring the franchise to a close.

COMICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO