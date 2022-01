Andy Cohen will return to CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage for 2022, a network spokesperson said, as Cohen addressed some of the alcohol-fueled on-air rants he made while hosting the most recent event with Anderson Cooper. “I can confirm that Andy will be back next year,” the spokesperson said. Some of Cohen’s moments from the Friday/Saturday telecast went viral, particularly a rant against outgoing New York Mayor Bill de Blasio. In another moment during the coverage, Cohen slammed the New Year’s Eve festivities playing out on ABC, with Ryan Seacrest as host. “If you look behind me, you will see Ryan Seacrest’s group...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO