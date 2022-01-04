The Mercury’s Sound Off for Tuesday, January 4

Penn State rewards mediocrity, giving football coach James Franklin, a 10-year, $75 million contract. Here is a resume of his accomplishments:. One Big Ten title, and that was 2016, when he had the best running back in the country; 2 wins, 13 losses against top 10 opponents; defeated Ohio State once in eight games; 7-17 against Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State; average finish third in the Big Ten East; finished fourth in the east division three times, which in my estimation is a four-team conference; four offensive coordinators and three offensive line coaches in eight years; never had a good offensive line even with three different offensive line coaches; every year he states at least once that “I didn’t have the team prepared to play” and/or “our losses are the result of three or four plays” (if I’m paying you $5.6 million per year, you better have the team ready to play every game); this year, he didn’t have a backup quarterback ready to play in the loss to Iowa; 11-9 overall record the past two years.

PENN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO