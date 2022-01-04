ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds of drivers stranded

ABCNY
ABCNY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y0aBp_0dcH0U9c00

An icy traffic nightmare continues to unfold in Virginia following Monday's winter storm.

Hundreds of drivers have been stuck on I-95 between Washington, DC and Richmond for hours.

It happened after six tractor trailers crashed in heavy snow and ice, shutting down all lanes.

Video and images posted on social media showed the interstate has become a virtual parking lot.

Our ABC sister station in Washington, DC reports many of them were forced to spend the night in their cars, some stuck for more than 12 hours, because they were unable to get through the snow and downed trees.

According to the state department of transportation, parts of the interstate remain closed as snow plows and tow trucks are on the scene.

ALSO READ | NY COVID-19 hospitalizations spike to peak levels, but deaths lower

COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York have reached a level not seen since last January as the winter surge continues to spike cases.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Comments / 48

Felicity Medinger
2d ago

We're from CT. Last time we went to VA was a nightmare. Ice on the road and people sliding everywhere around us and landing in ditches or crashing. We had to pull off and get a room for the night. We could drive fine but we thought for sure someone was going to crash into us. They have no idea how to drive in inclement weather

Reply(11)
12
Lynn Weiner
2d ago

You can thank our wonderful state for not pretreatment on the roadways. VDOT

Reply(4)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Washington, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Traffic
State
New York State
State
Washington State
City
Richmond, VA
New York City, NY
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Interstate 95#Traffic Accident
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
82K+
Followers
10K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy