Swiss CPI at -0.1% mom, 1.5% yoy in Dec

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwiss CPI dropped -0.1% mom in December, matched expectations. the decline was due to several factors including falling...

www.actionforex.com

actionforex.com

Eurozone CPI accelerated to 5.0% yoy in Dec, another record

Eurozone inflation accelerated from 4.9% to 5.0% in December, above expectation of 4.7% yoy. That’s another record print since record began in 1991. CPI core was unchanged at 2.6% yoy, above expectation of 2.3% yoy. Energy is expected to have the highest annual rate in December (26.0%, compared with...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Eurozone PPI at 1.8% mom, 23.7% in Nov

Eurozone PPI rose 1.8% mom, 23.7% yoy in November, versus expectation of 1.2% mom, 22.9% yoy. For the month, industrial increased by 3.5% in the energy sector, by 1.5% for intermediate goods, by 0.6% for non-durable consumer goods, by 0.5% for durable consumer goods and by 0.4% for capital goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy increased by 0.9%.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Swiss KOF dropped to 107 in Dec, economy to develop positively at 2022 start

Swiss KOF Economic Barometer dropped slightly from 107.5 to 107.0 in December. “The barometer remains above its long-​term average,” KOF said. “The Swiss economy should thus continue to develop positively at the beginning of 2022, if the economic activity is not impaired by the renewed spread of the virus.”
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

Swiss franc snoozing

The Swiss franc flexed some muscle in the days leading into Christmas, but the currency is almost unchanged this week, trading around 0.9170. The Omicron variant continues to spread as countries scramble to deal with the newest wave of Covid. The good news is that most reports have shown that Omicron is believed to be far milder than Delta, which hopefully means that this latest Covid wave will not cause as much devastation as Delta. However, there is no question that Omicron is far more contagious than Delta and poses a serious health hazard to unvaccinated people, which could potentially overload hospitals.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Eurozone retail sales rose 1.0% mom in Nov, EU up 0.9% mom

Eurozone retail sales rose 1.0% mom in November, much better than expectation of -0.5%. Volume of retail trade increased by 1.6% for non-food products and by 0.6% for food, drinks and tobacco, while it fell by -1.5% for automotive fuels. EU retail sales rose 0.9% mom. Among Member States for...
RETAIL
actionforex.com

Eurozone economic sentiment dropped to 115.3 in Dec, EU down to 114.5

Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator dropped -2.3 pts to 115.3 in December. Employment Expectations Indicator dropped -1.6 pts to 114.0. Industry confidence rose from 14.3 to 14.9. Services confidence dropped sharply from 18.3 to 11.2. Consumer confidence dropped from -6.8 to -8.3. Retail trade confidence dropped from 3.7 to 1.1. Construction confidence rose from 9.0 to 10.2.
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

UK PMI construction dropped to 54.3, worst phase of supplier delays passed

UK PMI Construction dropped from 55.5 to 54.3 in December, above expectation of 53.9. Markit said weakness centered on commercial and civil engineering segments. House building regained its place as fastest-growing category. Suppliers delay were the least widespread since November 2020. Tim Moore, Director at IHS Markit: “UK construction companies...
BUSINESS
