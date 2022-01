The 49ers have their tallest task of the season Sunday as they try to earn their sixth win in a row over the Los Angeles Rams to lock themselves into the playoffs. Niners head coach and offensive play-caller Kyle Shanahan is aiming to start an injured Jimmy Garoppolo after rookie Trey Lance threw for the most yards on 10+ air yards passes (205) by any 49ers QB in a game over the last three seasons.

