US 10-yr yield back above 1.6, 30-yr yield above 2.0

There is still a lot of focus on omicron, as global new cases have moved sharply higher, explained by the fact that the variant is better able to evade immunity, both vaccine-induced and from previous infections. More studies are supporting the hypothesis that omicron is milder (not only because of existing immunity) and investors are buying into the narrative. Still, risk is that there are so many new cases that it dominates the lower individual restrictions forcing governments to implement tougher restrictions. We discussed what we know about omicron in further details in COVID-19 Update: Omicron primer v2 – more studies support “milder but more infectious“, 4 January.

BUSINESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO