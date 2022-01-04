ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

High demand, low volume leaves Pa. dealership lots empty, but cars are still available

By Daniel Urie
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you drive past any of Dan Sunderland’s three Sun Motor Cars dealerships on...

www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Evening News

Car inventory remains low at local dealerships, but sales steady

For the past eight months, Brad Howell Ford has only had around five or six new vehicles for sale on its lot on East Boulevard. The dealership usually had around 120 vehicles before the pandemic threw the world’s supply chain into chaos in 2020. But owner Brad Howell said...
BUYING CARS
KING 5

Soaring used car prices hurting small dealerships in western Washington

SEATTLE — Low supply and high demand are causing an unprecedented spike in used car prices as the ongoing threat of COVID-19 continues to have an impact on small businesses. “We've been in business for over four years, and it is a family-owned business,” said Marianna Baghdasaryan, who helps run J & A Auto Sales in Bellevue. “We try to provide a wide variety of cars from your more luxurious Mercedes and Porsches to just regular Toyota Camrys.”
BELLEVUE, WA
985theriver.com

Dorsett Nissan explains the high demand for used cars

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — If you’ve noticed signs that state “we need trades” around Terre Haute, that is because many local dealerships are in demand for used cars. Due to the national chip shortage, businesses like Dorsett Nissan are having a hard time getting their...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
City
Carlisle, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car That Dealers Overcharge for the Most

Car demand in the United States is at extraordinary levels. Unfortunately, car supply is extremely low. A primary reason the appetite for new cars is so high is the pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic, when many people could not go to dealers at all.  People who wanted to buy 2021 models found themselves out […]
BUYING CARS
740thefan.com

Bentley cruised to record year in 2021 with luxury cars in high demand

LONDON (Reuters) – Luxury British carmaker Bentley cruised to a record year in 2021 as global sales jumped 31% amid strong demand for high-end vehicles, the Volkswagen AG unit said on Thursday. Bentley said its sales rose to 14,659 units from 11,206 in 2020, which was also a record...
CARS
CNET

Ford dealers can ban F-150 Lightning customers from reselling trucks to discourage scalpers

Ford is cracking down on anyone with mercenary intentions when it comes to buying an F-150 Lightning next year. In an effort to stop customers from quickly flipping their electric pickup truck for a hefty profit, Ford delivered a notice to dealerships issuing a new clause for soon-to-be owners. The note was posted on the F-150 Gen 14 forum on Friday. Should a dealer opt in, customers will be required to sign a "No-Sale" provision, banning them from reselling the truck within one year of ownership. The key here is, it's not required, Ford told Roadshow.
BUYING CARS
Stamford Advocate

Former Danbury ambulance site set to house used car dealership

DANBURY — A 90-year-old company that bills itself as the largest used car dealer in Connecticut has won approval to convert four properties that once housed Danbury Ambulance into a new office, showroom and display lot. The company, which calls its new location near Interstate 84’s Exit 6 Blasius...
DANBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Dealerships#Volume#Sun Motor Cars#The Carlisle Pike#Sunderland#Mecedes Benz
41nbc.com

New dealership brings high end classic cars to Byron

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- On Highway 49 in Byron in the old Fred’s building is the Byron Auto Group. From the outside, it looks like a regular run-of-the-mill car lot, but on the inside, it looks like a car museum. Classic Mustang fastbacks, a modern Mustang Terlingua, classic F-150’s and...
BYRON, GA
boropark24.com

Car Inventory Remains Low Keeping the Prices High

If you’re looking to purchase a new vehicle then surely you’re aware of the price surge on cars. This is a result of a shortage of Chinese-made semiconductor chips that are required for the production of cars. Tens of thousands of new vehicles are lined up and sitting...
BUYING CARS
HometownLife.com

Bill Brown Ford in Livonia named world's top dealership by sales volume in 2021

One of the area's biggest Ford dealerships has brought home an elusive honor it's chased for years. Bill Brown Ford, 32222 Plymouth Road in Livonia, has been named the top Ford dealership in the world by sales volume for 2021. The honor brings the distinction of top sales dealership back to the home state of Ford after several decades: dealerships in Florida and California have been the top volume winners for the past 30 years or so.
LIVONIA, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Popular Car in Every State

Due to continuing COVID-19 fallout and a global microchip shortage, 2021 was another difficult year for the auto industry. U.S. vehicle sales hit roughly 15 million in 2021, well below the five-year average of 17.3 million from 2015 to 2019. A handful of vehicles were popular in 2021, although not equally nationwide. Each state had […]
CARS
LehighValleyLive.com

UPDATE: PennDOT lifts some restrictions, but reduced speed limits still on local highways

Freezing rain has arrived in the Lehigh Valley and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is urging drivers to stay home unless it’s absolutely necessary. Up to a tenth of an inch of freezing rain is expected on Sunday putting the region under a winter weather advisory through 3 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. The advisory covers Lehigh, Northampton and Berks counties in Pennsylvania and Warren and Morris counties in New Jersey.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
61K+
Followers
19K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy