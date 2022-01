Loved by everyone from dog walkers to allotment owners, the humble Wellington boot will see you through the wettest, muddiest conditions, which is why, more than 200 years since they were invented, they’re still going strong.We were after boots that were a lot more than just puddle-proof, though, and were looking for pairs that offered comfort for extended use, whether for a rambling weekend walk, quick dog walk in the park, or for a muddy day in the garden.All the boots in this line up offer 100 per cent waterproofing, but they also needed to be comfortable and easy to...

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO